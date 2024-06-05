MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum is set to prioritize public internet access after taking office, one of her advisors said on Wednesday.

Jose Merino, an advisor to Sheinbaum on digital strategy, said in a conference that the state must reach areas of the country that private telecoms companies do not cover.

Sheinbaum won last Sunday's election by securing over half of the vote, according to preliminary results, and is set to take office on October 1.

Merino said a sustainable national telecoms policy could be rolled out for the medium to long term, noting that all Mexicans should have a right to free and open access to data.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Valentine Hilaire)