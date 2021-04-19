Mexico's annual inflation in first half of April likely highest since 2017

MEXICO CITY, April 19 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation
likely accelerated to its highest rate in more than three years
during the first half of April, due mostly to rising fuel
prices, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The median forecast of 14 analysts suggests that inflation
ticked up during the first couple weeks of April to 5.74%
compared to the 5.22% reported in the second half of March.
If the latest forecast is correct, consumer prices would hit
their highest level since the 6.85% registered in the second
half of December 2017, making the country's central bank less
likely to cut its main interest rate on May 13.
The Bank of Mexico, or Banxico, targets an inflation rate of
3% with a tolerance threshold of one percentage point above and
below that level.
During the first 15 days of April, monthly inflation likely
slid by 0.12% compared to the previous 15-day period, while core
inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was
seen up during the first half of April by 0.16%, according to
the poll's median response.
Annual core inflation, meanwhile, is expected to come in at
4.10%.
Mexico's national statistics agency INEGI will publish the
official inflation figures Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Additional reporting by
Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by David Alire Garcia and
Paul Simao)