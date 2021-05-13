Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico's central bank keeps rate flat in "highly uncertain" environment

05/13/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, May 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate steady at 4.0%, as expected, in a unanimous decision by its five-member board, saying that a highly uncertain environment posed major challenges for monetary policy.

It was the second meeting in a row the Bank of Mexico, known locally as Banxico, has kept the key rate unchanged after cutting by 25 basis points in February.

"In a highly uncertain environment, the risks for inflation, economic activity and financial markets pose major challenges for monetary policy," Banxico said in its statement.

All 20 analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast Banxico would maintain borrowing costs at 4.0%, as inflation has surged well above the bank's 2%-4% target range. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49pBiden says fuel shortages should ease by this weekend as pipeline restarts
RE
02:43pHyundai to invest $7.4 billion in U.S. by 2025, with electric cars in focus
RE
02:41pWall Street gains as investors 'buy the dip' on upbeat jobs data
RE
02:39pGreece woos foreign tourists ahead of reopening
RE
02:37pU.S. retail gasoline shortages worsen as pipeline attempts restart
RE
02:33pGold rebounds as U.S. Treasury yields ease
RE
02:31pMexico's central bank keeps rate flat in "highly uncertain" environment
RE
02:30pBiden to release first detailed budget proposal on may 27 -spokesman
RE
02:29pFed's Waller wants 'several more months' of data before policy shift debate
RE
02:20pMozambique's economic growth seen at 1.5% in 2021
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin still struggling after Musk's Tesla U-turn
2Tesla's Musk halts use of bitcoin for car purchases
3Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Alibaba, BioNTech, Home Depot, Lowe's, Roblox...
5PINDUODUO INC. : PINDUODUO : Anti-monopoly fine pushes Alibaba to first operating loss as public company

HOT NEWS