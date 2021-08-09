Mexico's central bank seen hiking interest rate to 4.50%

MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Mexican central bank is
widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate at its next
monetary policy meeting on Thursday, with inflation still well
above policymakers' target level, a Reuters poll showed on
Monday.
Seventeen of 19 analysts surveyed said they expect the Bank
of Mexico to raise the rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%.
One analyst expected the bank to lift the rate by
50 basis points to 4.75%, while another forecast it would stay
unchanged.
Known as Banxico, the central bank in June unexpectedly
raised the rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying the increase
was needed to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations.
Annual inflation in July slowed to the lowest in four
months, at 5.81%, but still overshot expectations to stay above
the bank's target. Banxico aims for a rate of 3% with a one-
percentage-point tolerance threshold above and below that.
Banorte said in a report that one or two of Banxico's board
members might vote to keep rates unchanged, but that a unanimous
vote in favor of raising borrowing costs appeared more likely.
Banxico will publish its monetary policy statement on
Thursday at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT).
