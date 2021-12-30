Mexico's central bank to have digital currency by 2024 -government

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will
have its own digital currency by 2024, the Mexican government
announced on social media, although the development was not
confirmed by the monetary authority, known locally as Banxico.
"Banxico reports that it will have its own digital currency
in circulation by 2024," the Mexican government wrote late on
Wednesday on its official Twitter account.
The post said the central bank "considers that these new
technologies and the latest payment infrastructure are very
important as valuable options to advance financial inclusion in
the country."
But a senior central bank source, who requested anonymity,
told Reuters on Thursday that the government announcement was
"not official."
Mexico's central back is legally independent of the
government.
Neither Banxico nor the Mexican government immediately
replied to requests for comment.
In a report published on Dec. 17, Banxico said, "It is
working on the study and development of a platform aimed at the
implementation of a digital currency," but it gave no details on
timing.
"The project has among its objectives the opening of
accounts for the registration of a digital currency for both
banked and unbanked people, thereby contributing to financial
inclusion," the report added.
Several central banks around the world are exploring the
launch of digital currencies, concerned that cryptocurrencies
like bitcoin could weaken government control of monetary policy.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Laura
Gottesdiener; Editing by Leslie Adler)