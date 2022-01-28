Mexico's economy likely entered recession in fourth quarter

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy likely
contracted in the last three months of 2021, in what would mark
a second straight quarter of negative growth and put Latin
America's second-largest economy in a technical recession, a
Reuters survey showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have shrunk in
the fourth quarter by 0.3% from the previous three-month period
in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the median forecast
of a poll of 11 analysts.
The economy shrunk by 0.4% in the third quarter.
The poll forecast the economy expanded by 5.1% in 2021,
after shrinking by 8.5% in the previous year in what was its
worst recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The poll forecast GDP growth of 1.9% for 2022.
Analysts cited various factors to explain a fourth-quarter
drop, including the spillover effects from a contraction in the
third quarter, the ongoing fallout from the pandemic, reduced
consumption due to higher inflation, bottlenecks in global
supply chains and domestic policy decisions that have impacted
private investment.
"A heterogeneous and disorderly recovery was characteristic
for all of 2021. In different sectors you saw contractions
followed by growth and then followed by contractions," said
Jesus Lopez, analyst at bank Banco Base.
Lopez said that performance will likely be repeated in the
first quarter.
In unadjusted terms, GDP is expected to have grown 1.6% on a
year-on-year basis in the fourth quarter, according to the
survey.
Mexico's national statistics agency is due on Monday to
publish the preliminary estimate for fourth-quarter GDP. Final
GDP data will be published on Feb. 25.
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City and Gabriel
Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Anthony Esposito
Editing by Paul Simao)