Mexico's new airport gets boost from Panama's Copa Airlines

Copa will operate three flights a week starting Sept. 26 in the new Mexican airport.

The Felipe Angeles Airport, one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects, has faced criticisms over access difficulties and limited routes since opening in March.

The Mexican government decided in May to cap flights at Mexico City's main airport amid air safety concerns, positioning the new airport as the only way for airlines seeking to increase business in the country.

Mexican airlines such as Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus have confirmed they will operate in the new airport.

Delta Airlines is also reportedly set to start flying into the Felipe Angeles hub later this year, according to the airport's official Facebook account, but other foreign airlines have yet to confirm their plans to follow, despite government speculation.

