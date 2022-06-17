Log in
Mexico's new airport gets boost from Panama's Copa Airlines

06/17/2022 | 08:05pm EDT
Tour to show the facilities of the new Felipe Angeles international airport, in Zumpango

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's Copa Airlines announced on Friday it is launching a route from Panama City to Mexico's recently inaugurated Felipe Angeles International Airport, becoming one of the first foreign airlines to land at the new transport hub.

Copa will operate three flights a week starting Sept. 26 in the new Mexican airport.

The Felipe Angeles Airport, one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's flagship projects, has faced criticisms over access difficulties and limited routes since opening in March.

The Mexican government decided in May to cap flights at Mexico City's main airport amid air safety concerns, positioning the new airport as the only way for airlines seeking to increase business in the country.

Mexican airlines such as Aeromexico, Volaris and Viva Aerobus have confirmed they will operate in the new airport.

Delta Airlines is also reportedly set to start flying into the Felipe Angeles hub later this year, according to the airport's official Facebook account, but other foreign airlines have yet to confirm their plans to follow, despite government speculation.

(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
