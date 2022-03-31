Mexico's ongoing support for Pemex seen as challenge, says Moody's

MEXICO CITY, March 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's ongoing support
for state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) remains a
challenge to government finances and the sovereign credit
rating, Moody's said on Thursday.
Moody's, which gave Mexico a "Baa1" rating with a negative
outlook, said "sluggish domestic demand, weak investment
prospects and limited productivity growth" weigh down the Latin
American country's medium-term growth prospects.
The rating agency said that Mexico's economic activity will
moderate in the coming years after rebounding in 2021 and that
higher inflation and a more restrictive monetary policy will
affect the country's credit profile.
