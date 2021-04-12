Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico's planned oil changes could hurt competition, antitrust body says

04/12/2021 | 03:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, April 12 (Reuters) - Some terms of a Mexican proposal sent last month to Congress to change hydrocarbons legislation would affect competition in the industry and raise prices for consumers, Mexico's federal economic competition commission said on Monday.

In a statement, the anti-trust watchdog, known as COFECE, also said that if the initiative is approved, it would generate legal uncertainty in the industry and distort the system of oil permits.

The watchdog also criticized part of the legislation that would modify the country's hydrocarbons law to allow suspensions of permits, saying that could violate companies' rights.

The proposed legislation is part of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's efforts to strengthen state control of the energy market at the expense of private capital.

He argues previous administrations skewed the market in favor of business interests and were intent on carving up national oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

COFECE has also criticized previous legislative initiatives on energy put forward by the Lopez Obrador administration. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Dave Graham and Ana Isabel Martinez; writing by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 63.26 Delayed Quote.22.48%
WTI 0.26% 59.688 Delayed Quote.23.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:49pDollar dips before consumer price inflation data
RE
03:49pDollar dips before consumer price inflation data
RE
03:40pItaly prepares new 40 billion euros economic stimulus package - source
RE
03:35pSoybean futures drop 1.5% as soyoil crumbles; corn, wheat weak too
RE
03:35pWORLD BANK  : Climate concerns and collection action
PU
03:33pOntario closes in-person schools due to rising COVID-19 cases - premier
RE
03:30pIran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear plant outage, vows revenge
RE
03:26pMexico's planned oil changes could hurt competition, antitrust body says
RE
03:16pSputnik V vaccine authorized in India
RE
03:15pSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Oil rises on U.S. vaccine rollout, Middle East tension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Events leading up to China's clamp down on Jack Ma's business empire
3Berkshire Hathaway gives activist okay to phone it in on May 1
4FED'S POWELL: U.S. economy at an 'inflection point' - CBS '60 Minutes'
5What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ