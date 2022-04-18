Mexico's president slams enhanced Texas border trucking inspections as 'despicable'

MEXICO CITY, April 18 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday criticized the Texas government
over its imposition of enhanced commercial truck inspections
earlier this month, which disrupted trade at the Mexico-U.S.
border.
"Legally they can do it, but it's a very despicable way to
act," Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, had described the
stepped-up truck inspections as part of a broader effort to
deter illegal immigration and counter wheat he characterized as
the "open borders" policies of Democratic President Joe Biden.
Lopez Obrador said Abbott was trying to drum up support
among voters.
Abbott is running for a third four-year term as governor in
November.
Abbott's office did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The inspections snarled traffic and sparked protests by
Mexican truckers. The traffic jams caused millions of dollars in
losses and prompted pressure from business groups.
The White House last week criticized the enhanced
inspections as unnecessary and said they had disrupted food and
automobile supply chains, driving up prices amid already surging
inflation.
Abbott also chartered buses to carry migrants from Texas to
Washington last week to send a message to Biden, according to
the governor's office and news reports.
Texas on Friday said it would halt the inspections after
concluding deals with the four Mexican states bordering Texas
under which the states would increase security efforts to target
illegal immigration and drug smuggling along the border.
(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Valentine Hilaire)