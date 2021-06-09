Mexico's president taps finance minister to head central bank

MEXICO CITY, June 9 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he will propose
finance minister Arturo Herrera to replace Bank of Mexico chief
Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term at the central bank expires
at the end of 2021.
Economist Rogelio Ramirez de la O will be named to replace
Herrera, Lopez Obrador said on Twitter, in what will make him
the third finance minister the president has had since he took
office at the end of 2018.
Ramirez is a longstanding adviser to Lopez Obrador and was
his pick for finance minister when he first ran for the
presidency in 2006, an election he narrowly lost.
Herrera, a former World Bank executive, took on the job of
finance minister in July 2019 after his predecessor abruptly
quit, offering strong criticism over the direction of policy.
