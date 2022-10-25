Advanced search
Mexico says Trump-era border program formally ends

10/25/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO - Migrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program in Ciudad Juarez

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), had come to an end.

Mexico will continue to guarantee the adequate stay and protection of the remaining migrants in national territory under the program "at this stage," the ministry said in a statement.

In August, the Supreme Court gave a green light to Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's rolling back the program.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said then it would no longer enroll new migrants in MPP and those waiting in Mexico would leave the program as they returned to the United States for their court dates.

An official at Mexico's foreign ministry, Roberto Velasco, said in a column published Tuesday morning that less than 100 MPP cases remained active.

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)


© Reuters 2022
