Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk

MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Mexico said on Saturday the
United States has decided to temporarily suspend avocado
shipments on security grounds from the western state of
Michoacan, a major producing region that has faced chronic
problems with gang violence.
Mexico's Agriculture Ministry said U.S. health authorities
had notified Mexico of the decision after one of its officials,
who was carrying out inspection work in the city of Uruapan,
Michoacan, received a threatening call to their cell phone.
The ministry said the Animal and Plant Health Inspection
Service (APHIS) is carrying out an investigation to assess the
threat, and to determine what measures are needed to guarantee
the safety of its personnel working in Michoacan.
The news is a setback to the administration of President
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, with United States the top consumer
of Mexican avocados, snapping up many thousands of tonnes each
year to make guacamole, a favorite Super Bowl snack.
The Super Bowl will take place on Sunday.
The announcement was made hours after the U.S. government
expressed dismay about violence against journalists https://www.reuters.com/article/us-mexico-violence-usa/u-s-embassy-dismayed-over-violence-against-journalists-in-mexico-idUSKBN2KH0OG
in Mexico, following the latest in a series of killings of
reporters.
Michoacan has long been one of the most troubled states in
Mexico and Lopez Obrador has struggled to impose himself against
gangs that have kept violence near record levels on his watch.
The state has frequently been convulsed by turf wars between
gangs, in particular the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG),
one of the most powerful outfits in the country.
Earlier this week, the Mexican Army said it had entered a
part of Michoacan regarded by security experts as a stronghold
of the CJNG, and restored order in 43 localities.
In the past six weeks, Michoacan exported over 135,000
tonnes of avocado to the United States, the ministry said.
