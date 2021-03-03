Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

Mexico says Vitol offered to pay Pemex millions in damages

03/03/2021 | 11:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Mexican state oil firm PEMEX is pictured during a protest against Senator Samuel Garcia's proposal to close down the Cadereyta refinery as a measure to lower the levels of pollution in the air, in Cadereyta

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, offered to pay Mexican national oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) $17 million in damages after Vitol admitted to paying bribes in Mexico, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the same news conference as Romero, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador later said the total sum that Vitol would compensate would amount to about $30 million.

(Reporting by Diego Ore, writing by Cassandra Garrison)


© Reuters 2021
