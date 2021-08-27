Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico says joined by Canada in seeking consultation with US over USMCA content rules

08/27/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy minister Tatiana Clouthier said on Friday that Canada has joined Mexico in seeking formal consultation with the United States over the interpretation of content rules for automobiles set out in the USMCA regional trade pact.

Mexico on August 20 requested the formal consultation over the interpretation and application of tougher content rules, after voicing in May disagreement over the issue in a three-way online virtual meeting when it cited differences with the United States' methods.

Canada and Mexico use more flexible interpretations. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Cassandra Garrison)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pMexico says joined by Canada in seeking consultation with US over USMCA content rules
RE
05:43pMexico's economy minister clouthier says canada has joined mexico in seeking formal consultation with the united states over content rules for automobiles set out in the usmca trade pact
RE
05:36pUtilities Slip On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.93% to 87.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEuro Gains 0.82% to $1.1797 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.98% to $1.3761 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDollar Gains 0.06% to 109.85 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pCommunications Services Up As Powell's Speech Viewed As Dovish -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:33pTech Up On Fed Tapering Delay Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:32pLIVESTOCK-CME lean hog futures rise, narrowing discount to cash market
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
3Wall Street surges; U.S. yields fall after Fed's Powell speaks
4ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
5Fed's Powell holds fast to 'this year' timeline for bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS