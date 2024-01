Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's government concluded a review of worker rights at a factory run by auto parts firm Autoliv Steering Wheels Mexico, the country's labor ministry said in a statement on Friday, adding that all contested matters were solved.

Washington requested in November a formal review of the alleged denial of worker rights of free association and collective bargaining at the company through the USMCA trade agreement's rapid-response labor mechanism. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire)