Mexico seeks better trade terms from Vitol following bribery scandal

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexico is looking to
renegotiate some of its hundreds of millions of dollars-worth of
contracts with Vitol SA after the global energy trader
acknowledged paying kickbacks to win business with state oil
company Pemex, Reuters has learned.
The dispute in Mexico, the world's fourth-largest importer
of refined oil products, is part of the fallout from a December
agreement that Houston-based Vitol Americas made with the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ).
The energy trader agreed to pay $164 million to U.S. and
Brazilian authorities after admitting it bribed officials in
Mexico, Brazil and Ecuador between 2015 and 2020 to obtain and
retain business with state oil companies there, the deferred
prosecution agreement showed.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on March 3
announced his government has launched its own criminal
investigation into the scheme.
In addition, Pemex is scouring existing contracts with Vitol
for signs of anything "irregular," and will be looking to
jettison provisions it considers unfavorable, Chief Executive
Octavio Romero Oropeza told Reuters in an interview Thursday.
"Now we need to question practically everything," Romero
Oropeza said. "If we can't come to an agreement, we'll stop
doing business with Vitol."
The Mexican government's push to seek better terms from
Vitol has not been previously reported.
Collectively, Pemex's deals with the global trader amount to
"more than $1 billion" said a person with direct knowledge of
the review. "The whole universe of contracts, any contract
(Pemex) considers disadvantageous, is going to be taken to the
negotiating table," the person said.
Beyond confirming that the Vitol contracts are under review,
Pemex, or Petroleos Mexicanos, did not respond to
detailed questions from Reuters.
Vitol would not comment on how many active
contracts it has with Pemex, the value of those deals or whether
Pemex is looking to renegotiate some or all of those agreements.
The Geneva-based company said it had a longstanding and
respectful relationship with Pemex and "always cooperates with
the relevant authorities."
The Vitol corruption case is the latest graft scandal to
explode in the region since Brazil's Operation Car Wash, a
public contracting kickback scheme whose tentacles reached
across Latin America.
Since taking office in 2018, Lopez Obrador has taken
ever-bolder steps towards rebalancing Mexico's energy markets in
favor of Pemex and federal power utility Comision Federal de
Electricidad (CFE).
Mexico has renegotiated several contracts with international
companies, including pipeline operators, changes the government
claims have saved taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Such moves reflect Lopez Obrador's desire to strengthen Mexico's
state-run companies, and his belief that previous governments
awarded contracts to private-sector companies in exchange for
kickbacks.
For Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, the
prospect of Mexico unearthing more evidence of corruption could
result not only in costly renegotiations of its contracts, but
further damage to its reputation.
Competition for government energy contracts in oil-producing
countries such as Mexico is often fierce, several sources
familiar with the market said.
PHONE LOGS, EMAILS, TRAVEL RECORDS
In all, Reuters spoke to seven people with knowledge of
Vitol's business dealings in Mexico. The news organization
reviewed internal communications of Pemex and Vitol, including
letters, memorandums and shipping documents, as well as a Pemex
contract obtained through searches of publicly available company
archives.
The sources and documents, along with Romero Oropeza's
comments, reveal heightened scrutiny by Mexican officials
regarding the government's business with Vitol.
As part of the process, Pemex has ordered an internal
evaluation of all company pacts with Vitol since 2015, warning
employees not to delete any correspondence with the trader,
including emails, phone logs and travel records, according to a
source familiar with the situation and company memorandums
viewed by Reuters.
Executives of various Pemex units have been asked by the
company's legal department to identify contract terms they would
like changed in negotiations with Vitol, the person familiar
with the review said.
Several Pemex units have contracts with Vitol, including the
trading arm PMI Comercio Internacional, gas trader Mex Gas
Supply Ltd and petrochemical unit Pemex Transformacion
Industrial, the person said.
Two other sources familiar with the situation estimated the
company had more than ten contracts with Pemex.
Among them is a deal for Vitol to supply Pemex with ethane
gas. That 2018 agreement is worth about $230 million. As of
early March, Pemex was still importing shipments of ethane as
part of that contract, according to a person familiar with
Vitol's transport of ethane and Refinitiv Eikon tanker tracking
data.
That ethane contract, reviewed by Reuters, was signed by
Javier Aguilar, a former Vitol trader at the heart of the DOJ
investigation into the company's business in Ecuador, according
to the DOJ's deferred prosecution agreement.
Aguilar could not be reached for comment. His attorney said
in a statement that "the Department of Justice determined this
matter did not warrant formal prosecution." He declined further
comment.
Aguilar last year was charged with conspiring to violate the
anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
and money laundering conspiracy for his alleged involvement in a
scheme that paid bribes to Ecuadorian government officials. The
case is still ongoing, a review of court records shows.
SNUB OF $30 MILLION
Earlier this month, Lopez Obrador said Vitol had offered to
pay Pemex around $30 million in damages for the alleged bribes
in Mexico. He said he was not satisfied with that offer, in part
because Vitol declined to reveal who it had paid off and for
which contracts.
In the case unveiled in December, the DOJ said Vitol
employees and agents had used an intermediary to bribe Mexican
officials in order to receive inside information to obtain a
contract with an unidentified Pemex subsidiary.
Unnamed Mexicans set up sham consulting agreements with
shell companies that issued fake invoices to disguise the
bribes, the deferred prosecution agreement showed. The DOJ said
it detected more than $2 million in bribes paid by Vitol between
2015 and 2020 in Mexico and Ecuador alone. It did not name the
officials bribed in the scheme.
The DOJ declined to comment.
Lopez Obrador said on March 3 that Pemex had referred the
case to Mexico's Attorney General's office, and that he hoped
prosecutors would seek details of the alleged wrongdoing from
U.S. authorities.
The Attorney General's office and Pemex did not respond to
requests for comment about the complaint or whether Mexico is
seeking information from the United States.
