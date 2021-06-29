Mexico suggests tweaked border restrictions with U.S. as vaccinations advance

MEXICO CITY, June 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign minister
Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday the Mexican government had
suggested to U.S. counterparts that travel restrictions on their
shared border should change as vaccination programs advance.
Restrictions on non-essential travel over the U.S.-Mexico
border were first imposed in March 2020 in response to the
COVID-19 pandemic and have been extended in 30-day increments.
Border towns and businesses have been hit hard by a lack of
cross-border traffic.
"What Mexico is proposing is that as vaccinations move
forward on both sides of the border the criteria changes for
determining what restrictions and what activities are considered
essential," said Ebrard, speaking as foreign ministers from the
Group of 20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the
first time in two years.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday
that his government will ask U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice
President Kamala Harris, and California Governor Gavin Newsom to
reopen the U.S.-Mexico border as soon as possible.
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Anthony Esposito)