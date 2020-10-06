Log in
Mexico to make COVID-19 vaccine payments this week, finance minister says

10/06/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Friday will formalize the first contracts to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine and make an initial payment, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said in a presentation to the senate on Tuesday.

Herrera did not specify which vaccine or vaccines he was referring to but said the first batches should be available in Mexico in the first quarter next year. Mexico has been in talks with companies in several countries about acquiring a vaccine. (Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

