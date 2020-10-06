Mexico to make COVID-19 vaccine payments this week, finance minister says

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Friday
will formalize the first contracts to acquire a COVID-19 vaccine
and make an initial payment, Finance Minister Arturo Herrera
said in a presentation to the senate on Tuesday.
Herrera did not specify which vaccine or vaccines he was
referring to but said the first batches should be available in
Mexico in the first quarter next year. Mexico has been in talks
with companies in several countries about acquiring a vaccine.
(Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing
by Frank Jack Daniel)