MEXICO CITY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Mexico will repay loans totaling 896 million pesos ($45.42 million) from the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB) early, the country's finance ministry said in a statement Monday.

The payment was part of a strategy to reduce short-term debts, especially those due to mature in 2025, the ministry said. ($1 = 19.7270 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Kylie Madry, Editing by Isabel Woodford)