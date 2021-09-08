Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico to present 2022 budget, support for state oil firm Pemex

09/08/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry will present its 2022 draft budget to Congress later on Wednesday, with market watchers eagerly awaiting key economic forecasts and planned government support for state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Pemex, which has more than $100 billion in financial debt and relies heavily on state funding, has been downgraded in recent years and in 2020 became the world's largest "fallen angel" when its credit rating fell to junk from investment grade.

Finance minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said this month the government wants to keep supporting Pemex, but will not seek to change the law in order to directly guarantee the firm's debt. Additional resources can be obtained at the "micro level" in several of Pemex's projects, he said.

Pemex bond holders will be looking to see if the oil firm's profit sharing rate (DUC) - effectively a tax it pays to the government - is lowered further.

The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has gradually reduced the DUC, the largest payment Pemex makes to state coffers, from 65% in 2019, to 58% in 2020 and 54% in 2021.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist oil nationalist, has staked his reputation on reviving Pemex, which has been a powerful symbol of Mexican self-reliance since its creation in 1938.

Last month a government source told Reuters the 2022 budget will likely forecast an average price of $60 per barrel for crude exports, average crude production of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd), and crude exports of 1.1 million bpd.

The preliminary forecasts may be tweaked by lawmakers.

Moody's downgraded Pemex by one notch to Ba3 in July, criticizing its plans to expand refining capacity. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.92% 72.32 Delayed Quote.39.42%
WTI 0.57% 68.96 Delayed Quote.42.73%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:42pWilliams says he is focused on maximum employment and price stability goals
RE
01:42pWilliams says asset valuations are very high
RE
01:41pMOVES-JPMorgan names new head of ESG for investor relations
RE
01:40pU.s. treasury's yellen says every state, every community needs to act urgently to move rental assistance funds to those in need
RE
01:39pU.s. treasury's yellen says government doing "everything we can" to expedite delivery of emergency rental assistance
RE
01:32pNy fed's williams says central bank will need to adjust monetary policy if labor market recovers more quickly than expected or if inflation stays higher for longer than anticipated
RE
01:32pROBINHOOD MARKETS : to roll out crypto recurring investments - blog
RE
01:31pItaly's draghi renewed invitation to president erdogan to take part in next month's g20 summit in rome
RE
01:30pItaly's draghi discussed afghan crisis with turkey's erdoan in phone call on wednesday, exploring possible international action including by the g20
RE
01:30pA Bleeding Sky’ Wins Push Global Entertainment’s 2021 Listening Party Las Vegas Charts iTunes Pop Charts
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, Wall Street
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netfl..
4At trial, prosecutors accuse Theranos founder Holmes of 'lying and chea..
5Pre-ECB jitters knock 1% off European stocks

HOT NEWS