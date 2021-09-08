Mexico to present 2022 budget, support for state oil firm Pemex

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry will present its 2022 draft budget to Congress later on Wednesday, with market watchers eagerly awaiting key economic forecasts and planned government support for state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex).

Pemex, which has more than $100 billion in financial debt and relies heavily on state funding, has been downgraded in recent years and in 2020 became the world's largest "fallen angel" when its credit rating fell to junk from investment grade.

Finance minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O said this month the government wants to keep supporting Pemex, but will not seek to change the law in order to directly guarantee the firm's debt. Additional resources can be obtained at the "micro level" in several of Pemex's projects, he said.

Pemex bond holders will be looking to see if the oil firm's profit sharing rate (DUC) - effectively a tax it pays to the government - is lowered further.

The government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has gradually reduced the DUC, the largest payment Pemex makes to state coffers, from 65% in 2019, to 58% in 2020 and 54% in 2021.

Lopez Obrador, a leftist oil nationalist, has staked his reputation on reviving Pemex, which has been a powerful symbol of Mexican self-reliance since its creation in 1938.

Last month a government source told Reuters the 2022 budget will likely forecast an average price of $60 per barrel for crude exports, average crude production of 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd), and crude exports of 1.1 million bpd.

The preliminary forecasts may be tweaked by lawmakers.

Moody's downgraded Pemex by one notch to Ba3 in July, criticizing its plans to expand refining capacity. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Angus MacSwan)