Mexico to rework divisive decree on GM corn - minister

MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) -
Mexico has offered to extend a deadline to ban genetically
modified (GM) corn until 2025 and is working on a proposal to
overhaul its plan, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on
Wednesday.
Buenrostro said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had
told the United States Mexico could delay the contentious GM
corn transition until 2025, a year later than previously
expected.
Mexico is crafting a proposal to modify and "make clearer"
the presidential decree which is currently set to ban herbicide
glyphosate and GM corn in 2024, she added.
"Right now, we are working here within the government to
make this new decree and present it," Buenrostro told reporters
at a news conference in Mexico City.
The country's GM corn decree has shaken the international
agriculture sector and prompted threats of legal action from the
United States, Mexico's source of about 17 million tonnes of
imported corn. In November, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom
Vilsack said the United States could consider steps under the
U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact.
Soon after, Lopez Obrador said he was seeking a deal with
Washington, which could include extending the transition.
The ban was focused on corn for human consumption, he said,
and that GM yellow corn imports for animal feed would still be
allowed, pending a permit by health regulator COFEPRIS.
Buenrostro's comments were one of the clearest signs yet
that Mexico is ready to backpedal on the planned corn import
ban.
U.S. farmers want stronger action than just an extension,
said Angus R. Kelly, director of public policy at the National
Corn Growers Association.
"Any attempt to ban any form of biotech corn, including corn
grown for human consumption, is illegal under the USMCA," Kelly
said by email. "Extending the deadline would also extend the
uncertainty for America's corn growers who are making decisions
now that will affect crops well into the future."
About 18% to 20% of corn Mexico imports from the United
States is white corn, used in food products like tortillas.
Juan Carlos Anaya, director of Mexico's Agricultural Markets
Consultant Group, called Buenrostro's comments "good news" for
Mexico's corn purchasing sectors and international producers and
exports.
A meeting with U.S. officials to discuss Mexico's new
proposals could be scheduled on Dec. 16, Buenrostro said.
(Reporting by Dave Graham, Adriana Barrera and Cassandra
Garrison; Editing by Richard Chang)