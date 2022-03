MEXICO CITY, March 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said on Thursday that Mexico would see more inflation in the coming months.

"We are going to see more inflation, a little bit higher interest rates, and probably the (economic) growth is going to be lower but the recovery is going to continue," Yorio said in an interview with the local news outlet El Economista. (Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Laura Gottesdiener, Editing by Christian Schmollinger)