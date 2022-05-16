Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico to suspend import duties on food staples to tackle inflation

05/16/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Customers buy tomatoes at a street market, in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will waive import duties for one year on a range of household staples, most of them foodstuffs, in a bid to curb inflation, the government said on Monday.

The government unveiled the plan in its official gazette after earlier this month agreeing with businesses to increase production of staples such as corn, rice and beans to control inflation, which is at an over two-decade high.

The products on the government import list included corn oil, rice, tuna, pork, chicken, beef, onions, jalapeño peppers, beans, corn flour, wheat flour, eggs, tomatoes, milk, lemons, white corn, apples, oranges, wheat and carrots.

Bread, potatoes, pasta for soup, sardines, sorghum and hand soap were also listed in the government decree. Duties would also be suspended on imports of live cattle, pigs, sheep, goats and chickens, it said.

Banco Base economist Gabriela Siller said the impact of the measures on inflation would likely be modest, because the items exempted amounted to about 11.4% of the consumer price index. It would, however, increase pressure on public finances, she said.

Combined with fiscal support from the government to keep fuel prices down, Siller estimated the measures amounted to a sum roughly equivalent to 2% of gross domestic product.

The government said the waiver on the household staples would take effect from Tuesday and be in force for a year. The waiver on livestock would enter force pending the approval of Mexico's foreign trade commission, it added.

The measures could be extended for another year, it added.

(Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City; Editing by Jason Neely and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:49pFrance's Macron picks Elisabeth Borne as new prime minister
RE
12:23pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:22pSterling steadies as BoE's Bailey says inflation is 'bad situation'
RE
12:21pChicago wheat surges to daily trading limit as India bans exports
RE
12:21pAircraft lessor SMBC to buy rival Goshawk in $6.7 billion deal
RE
12:21pMexico's main stock index extends gains, up 1.6%…
RE
12:19pDemocratic frontrunner in Pennsylvania Senate primary to skip rally after stroke
RE
12:19pSweden to bid for NATO membership, seeks to overcome Turkey's objections
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
12:15pBrazil's central bank director not ruling out more rate hikes beyond June
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street falls as growth stocks, glum China data weigh
2Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, Aviva, Barclays, Marathon Petroleum, ..
3Renault sells Russia's Avtovaz stake, but leaves room for return
4Sulzer, Medmix sanctioned in Poland over Vekselberg ties
5Factbox-Companies sell their businesses in Russia

HOT NEWS