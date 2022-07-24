Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All News

Mexico to temporarily occupy private land for Yucatan train project

07/24/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Activists and locals march at one of the construction sections of the Mayan train in Playa del Carmen

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico will temporarily occupy private land in the eastern state of Quintana Roo order to complete a rail project that is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's top priorities, the government said in a weekend decree.

The decree states the government will take possession of 165,250 square meters (1.8 million square feet) in the municipalities of and Tulum in the Yucatan Peninsula in order to build infrastructure for the so-called Mayan Train project.

Issued in the government's official gazette, the decree noted the constitution mandates expropriations may only be made for reasons of "public utility" and must offer compensation, and that railways are a priority area for national development.

The multi-billion dollar project which the president hopes will boost local development has been held up by injunctions, with critics saying the 1,470-km (910-mile) line is being pushed through without proper environmental impact studies.

The railway will link tourist locations on the Yucatan peninsula including the resort city of Cancun.

The decree, which will take immediate effect, comes less than a week after Lopez Obrador said the rail project was a matter of national security.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS