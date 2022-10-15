Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexico warns Venezuelan migrants not to form caravans

10/15/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrants not to form caravans

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's government on Saturday moved to discourage the formation of caravans by Venezuelan migrants, saying any who do will not be eligible to enter the United States under a new humanitarian scheme announced this week.

Under a plan announced on Wednesday, Washington said it would grant up to 24,000 Venezuelans humanitarian access to the United States by air, while enabling U.S. officials to expel to Mexico those caught trying to cross illegally by land.

The plan is the latest bid to curb record numbers of illegal crossings at the Mexico-U.S. border fueled in part by a jump in Venezuelans entering Mexico to try to reach the United States.

On Friday morning a caravan of several hundred mostly Venezuelan migrants formed in southern Mexico, and though it later dispersed, hundreds more set off on Friday evening in smaller groups also bound for the U.S. border.

The Mexican government's National Migration Institute said it would be in permanent communication with U.S. border authorities, and warned Venezuelans planning to take advantage of the scheme to enter the United States not to form caravans.

"It is therefore important to note that marching in a caravan or traveling irregularly in Mexican territory cancels the process," the institute said in a statement.

To qualify for the U.S. program, Venezuelans will need to be able to secure a sponsor in the United States in advance. Mexico's government had already instructed Venezuelans not to proceed to the U.S. border before making their applications.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Additional reporting by Jose Torres in Tapachula; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:37pWalker, Warnock spar in Georgia U.S. Senate debate
RE
05:36pGrowth push went 'too far, too fast', says UK finance minister Hunt
RE
05:34pIn letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi calls for communication, unity and cooperation - KCNA
RE
05:34pPaddington Bear tributes to Queen Elizabeth to go to charity
RE
05:32pGunmen kill 11 at Russian military base in latest blow to war in Ukraine
RE
05:30pUk finance minister hunt says 'we went too far, too fast' in dri…
RE
05:10pMexico warns Venezuelan migrants not to form caravans
RE
04:09pFrance to train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers, defence minister says
RE
03:58pWest Bank violence in focus as Israeli election nears
RE
03:45pBOJ's Wakatabe says yen's recent fluctuations too rapid, one-sided
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1CHARBONE HYDROGEN Announces the Termination of the Term Sheet With GAUS..
2ASOS in talks to amend credit facility terms
3Australia's southeast stays on emergency alert amid flood crisis
4How Britain's pension scheme hedge became a trillion pound gamble
5Nel ASA: Receives a NOK 600 million purchase order from Woodside Energy

HOT NEWS