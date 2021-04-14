Log in
Mhome Co-edited Provincial Standard Technical Specification Released by Guangdong Provincial Government in China

04/14/2021 | 05:01am EDT
WUHAN, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guangdong provincial standard Technical Specification for Monolithic Precast Superimposed Shear Wall Structure ("Technical Specification"), co-edited by Mhome Group (000667.SZ), a leading Chinese real estate developer headquartered in Wuhan, and Huayang International Engineering Design Co., Ltd., was officially released by the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, effective April 1, 2021. The Technical Specification is the ninth provincial standard co-edited by Mhome and released by a provincial government in China.

"The implementation of the local technical standards reflects Mhome's growing influence on the Chinese prefabrication construction industry," said Liu Daoming, Chairman of Mhome Group. "Along with China's proposed goal to achieve carbon neutrality, Mhome will continue to play a leadership role in sustainable and intelligent construction manufacturing, driving the upgrade of the industry as a whole."

Mhome's production lines are equipped with the latest composite shear wall technology as well as the RIB information management system, which makes Mhome's factory one of the world's most advanced Precast Concrete (PC) manufacturing factories with the largest production capacity and the highest degree of intelligence. Through sustainable manufacturing technology, Mhome's prefabricated construction can reduce water waste by 80%, energy waste by 70%, time by 70%, and material and land usage by 20%, as well as nearly five tons of construction waste per square meter during construction compared with traditional construction.

This March also witnessed several operational highlights for the company. For the tenth time, Mhome was awarded the "Top 100 Real Estate Companies in China" by China Index Academy, a subsidiary of China Index Holdings (NASDAQ: CIH). In terms of business operations, Mhome acquired a high-quality land parcel in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, aiming to build the city's first A-level prefabricated demonstration project. Mhome's Baotuo Mingjing project was recently rated as a prefabricated demonstration project in Sichuan Province, while the Wuhu Shouxi project sold CNY220 million ($US33.6 million) in the first 2 hours after launching, making it one of the fastest-selling records of all time.

About Mhome Group

Established in 1989, Mhome Group (000667.SZ) is a developer of residential and urban home properties and provider of urban and rural construction services. Headquartered in Wuhan, China, Mhome is now a listed company with a prominent presence in multiple industries including smart housing manufacturing, modern agriculture, and industrial revitalization of small towns.

Related link: http://en.000667.com/

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mhome-co-edited-provincial-standard-technical-specification-released-by-guangdong-provincial-government-in-china-301268567.html

SOURCE Mhome Group


© PRNewswire 2021
