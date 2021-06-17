Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9, Another Xiaomi Gadget with Premium Quality at Fair Price

06/17/2021 | 07:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Xiaomi is a smart tech brand known for its vitality and innovation. From best-selling Xiaomi phones to smart TVs, Xiaomi offers high-quality yet affordable products that are reputed for 'great value for money' and 'loyal Mi fans'. Recently, Xiaomi launched a new product in the category of home appliances -- Mi Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner G9, another Xiaomi gadget that follows the 'value tradition'.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210617005476/en/

Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9, another Xiaomi gadget with premium quality at fair price (Photo: Business Wire)

Mi Vacuum Cleaner G9, another Xiaomi gadget with premium quality at fair price (Photo: Business Wire)

1. Free from hair tangles

The 120AW strong suction of Mi G9 enables it to suck up dust, debris, hair strands, cereal and coffee beans with ease. Hair on the ground is brought to the intake where it's brushed off the V-shape roller brush by a comb-like part, and sucked up into the air duct. The design not only ensures vacuuming performance, but also frees you from cleaning hair tangles on the brush. If you have pets in the house, G9 is the perfect choice.

2. Long battery life

The 2,500mAh battery allows it to run up to 60 minutes on a full charge. But what is really impressive is the easily detachable design. With a backup battery (though not included in the original packing), you can double the vacuuming time to 120 minutes at one go. This feature certainly appeals to pet owners. Since the battery is replaceable, you won't have to throw away the whole machine when the battery is somehow damaged, thus saving cost in the long run.

3. An arsenal of accessories

Xiaomi is known for simplistic and practical design, as demonstrated by its wide range of accessories. With a mini motorized brush, a crevice tool, and a 2-in-1 soft brush, G9 is capable of handling various cleaning scenarios including air conditioners, keyboards, couches and beds.

In all the above aspects that determine user experience, G9 vacuum cleaner is a good choice. This is the one if you are looking for high quality & fair price.

For more details please find here: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002270994310.html


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aJABIL INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:52aSPOT COFFEE CANADA  : Announces Shares for Debt Settlement
AQ
07:52aNEMETSCHEK  : Connected Structural Group Creates Complex Structures with Nemetschek Solutions
PU
07:52aNANO X IMAGING  : 510(K) Class II FDA submission seeks clearance of the first version of company's multi-source 3-D digital tomosynthesis system as the next step in its U.S. regulatory process (Form 6-K)
PU
07:52aBayer to Continue to Work With Curevac After Covid-19 Study Disappointment
DJ
07:51aJPMorgan buys investment platform Nutmeg in UK retail push
RE
07:50aGOVERNMENT OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION  : Moscow police detained suspects of arson attack on vehicles in Khimki
PU
07:50aVALE S A  : Update on the activities in Timbopeba (Form 6-K)
PU
07:50aTRU Precious Metals Completes Soil Sampling Program at Its Rolling Pond Property Bordering New Found Gold's Queensway Project
NE
07:50aKIROMIC BIOPHARMA  : KRBP Presenting at July 2021 Gamma Delta T Cell Summit to Showcase Our Off-The-Shelf Allogeneic Gamma Delta T Cell Therapy
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Hawkish Fed fuels dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Cathay working with Airbus on single-pilot system for long-haul

HOT NEWS