MiNA Therapeutics : Appoints Peter Bains as Chief Business Officer

09/29/2020 | 05:01am EDT

MiNA Therapeutics, the pioneer in RNA activation therapeutics, announced today the appointment of Peter Bains as Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective September 22, 2020. Mr Bains currently serves on MiNA’s Board of Directors as Non Executive Director and will retain this position while joining MiNA’s senior leadership team. With more than three decades of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, he will leverage his years of expertise to lead the Company’s business development and corporate strategy activities.

“Following the recent completion of our Series A financing, MiNA is well-positioned to both advance our clinical development efforts and expand our R&D pipeline to demonstrate the potential of saRNA therapeutics beyond liver cancer,” said Robert Habib, CEO of MiNA Therapeutics. “As an experienced biopharmaceutical industry executive, Peter's leadership capabilities, operational insight and existing understanding of the Company will be critical components to supporting the advancement of our company strategy and broaden the reach of saRNA therapeutics within the industry. We have benefited significantly from Peter’s contributions on the Board of Directors and are delighted to work more closely with him in this new executive role.”

“MiNA’s unique small activating RNA therapeutics have reached clinical validation and hold great promise as a new modality for the treatment of a range of diseases including cancer, metabolic and rare genetic diseases,” added Mr Peter Bains. “I am thrilled to join the accomplished team at MiNA Therapeutics and am looking forward to supporting the Company in its next stage of corporate and clinical development.”

Mr Bains bring to the role almost three decades of experience as a biopharmaceutical leader. Over a 23-year career at GSK, Mr Bains held multiple senior leadership roles in business development, commercial and general management. Subsequently he led Syngene International and Sosei Heptares as Chief Executive Officer. Since 2014 Mr Bains has worked closely with MiNA’s senior leadership as a Non Executive Director. He also serves as Non Executive Director for Indivior and Mereo BioPharma.

About MiNA Therapeutics
Harnessing an innate mechanism of gene activation, MiNA Therapeutics' platform enables the development of new medicines that restore normal function to patients’ cells. We are applying our technology and clinical know-how to transform the therapy landscape of cancer and other severe diseases. www.minatx.com


© Business Wire 2020
