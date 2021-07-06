Log in
MiRus : Announces Mark S. Faucett as Vice President of Business Development

07/06/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
ATLANTA, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MiRus™ announced today that Mark Faucett has joined the company's Leadership Team as Vice President of Business Development effective June 1, 2021. 

Mark brings a wealth of experience in spine with intimate product knowledge and demonstrated sales leadership.

Mr. Faucett has most recently served as founder and CEO of Capital Surgical Solutions, a medical device distributorship. He brings over 30 years of experience successfully growing sales teams by pairing proven leadership achievements in the medical device space with the ability to form key partnerships, developing high performing teams, and creating compelling sales strategies in solution-oriented environments.

Mahesh Krishnan, Chief Commercial Officer of MiRus stated, "Mark brings a wealth of experience in spine with intimate product knowledge, demonstrated sales leadership and delivering immense value to surgeons.  Mark joins us at a perfect time when we gaining attention in the spine market with our existing innovative products and the proposed launch of several new products like expandable interbody, standalone ALIF, posterior cervical system, uniplanar system, standalone cervical using our novel MoRe® alloy.  We are also excited that Mark can leverage his capital equipment experience to launch comprehensive solutions to our distributors and surgeons such as the VITESSE™ ultrasonic handle, GALILEO™ RPM, and GALILEO™ Spine Alignment system."

Mr. Faucett has served as National Vice President of Sales for the Orthofix Bone-Growth Stimulator Division, Regional Vice President of Sales for Medtronic in their Spine & Biologics Division, and as Regional Vice President of Sales for Smith & Nephew in their Endoscopy Division. He also served on the Executive Board of Directors for Prep Tech Medical, LLC, overseeing sales and business development.  Mr. Faucett received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Marketing Management from the University of Southern Mississippi.

About MiRus, LLC.
MiRus is a medical device company that has developed and is commercializing proprietary novel biomaterials, implants and software solutions for spine, orthopaedics and cardiovascular disease.  We are addressing the demands of today's healthcare environment with an integrated platform of pre-operative planning and risk assessment tools, a breakthrough procedural solutions and post-operative monitoring and risk mitigation. Find more information about MiRus at www.mirusmed.com.

Contact:
Pam Cowart
Vice President, Clinical Affairs, Compliance and Human Resources
pcowart@mirusmed.com 
770-861-4804

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mirus-announces-mark-s-faucett-as-vice-president-of-business-development-301326219.html

SOURCE MiRus


© PRNewswire 2021
