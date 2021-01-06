Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Miami Area Employment – November 2020

01/06/2021 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release Information

21-5-ATL
Wednesday, January 06, 2021

Total nonfarm employment for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area stood at 2,573,900 in November 2020, down 176,000 over the year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. (See table 1.) Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the local rate of job loss, 6.4 percent, compared to the 6.0-percent national decline. (See chart 1.) This was the eighth consecutive month of over-the-year employment declines in the Miami area. (The Technical Noteat the end of this release contains metropolitan area definitions. All data in this release are not seasonally adjusted; accordingly, over-the-year analysis is used throughout.)

View Chart Data

The Miami area is made up of three metropolitan divisions-separately identifiable employment centers within the larger metropolitan area. All three divisions had employment declines over the year. The Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall Metropolitan Division, with 45 percent of the area's total nonfarm employment, lost 68,000 jobs over the year. The Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach Metropolitan Division which accounted for more than 31 percent of the area's employment, lost 64,400 jobs since November 2019, and the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach Metropolitan Division, with 23 percent of the area's employment, lost 43,600 jobs.

Industry employment

In the greater Miami area, employment declined in 6 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest loss (-66,300) with all three divisions recording declines. (See chart 2.) The 19.0-percent decline in Miami's leisure and hospitality supersector compared to the 19.8-percent loss on a national level.

View Chart Data

Trade, transportation, and utilities lost 27,200 jobs over the year in the local area. All three divisions lost jobs in this supersector. The Miami area had a 4.3-percent loss compared to the 3.3-percent decline for the nation.

Education and health services lost 24,500 jobs locally, down 5.9 percent; nationwide, employment in education and health services was down 4.4 percent. All three metropolitan divisions lost jobs in this industry from November 2019.

The government industry sector in the Miami area lost 21,400 jobs, a 6.6-percent decrease. Employment in Miami's professional and business services lost 20,100 jobs, a 4.5-percent decrease. Nationally, employment in government was down 5.3 percent, and employment in professional and business services was down 4.7 percent from November 2019.

Twelve largest metropolitan areas

Miami was 1 of the nation's 12 largest metropolitan statistical areas in November 2020. All 12 areas lost jobs over the year. New York-Newark-Jersey City had the largest decline (-999,600). Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale has the smallest loss (-57,300) among the largest areas. (See table 2and chart 3.)

New York had a 9.9-percent rate of job loss, followed by San Francisco-Hayward-Oakland (-9.3 percent). Boston-Cambridge-Nashua had a job loss rate of 9.1 percent. The rates of job losses in the remaining nine areas ranged from 8.1 percent in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim to 2.5 percent in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington.

View Chart Data

The Metropolitan Area Employment and Unemployment release for December 2020 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on November 2020 Establishment Survey Data

BLS has continued to review all estimation and methodological procedures for the establishment survey, which included the review of data, estimation processes, the application of the birth-death model, and seasonal adjustment. Business births and deaths cannot be adequately captured by the establishment survey as they occur. Therefore, the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program uses a model to account for the relatively stable net employment change generated by business births and deaths. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the relationship between business births and deaths is no longer stable. Typically, reports with zero employment are not included in estimation. For the October final and November preliminary estimates, CES included a portion of these reports in the estimates and made modifications to the birth-death model. In addition for both months, the establishment survey included a portion of the reports that returned to reporting positive employment from reporting zero employment. For more information, see www.bls.gov/web/empsit/cesbd.htm.

In the establishment survey, workers who are paid by their employer for all or any part of the pay period including the 12th of the month are counted as employed, even if they were not actually at their jobs. Workers who are temporarily or permanently absent from their jobs and are not being paid are not counted as employed, even if they are continuing to receive benefits. The length of the reference period does vary across the respondents in the establishment survey; one-third of businesses have a weekly pay period, slightly over 40 percent a bi-weekly, about 20 percent semi-monthly, and a small amount monthly.


Technical Note

This release presents nonfarm payroll employment estimates from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) program. The CES survey is a Federal-State cooperative endeavor between State employment security agencies and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Definitions. Employment data refer to persons on establishment payrolls who receive pay for any part of the pay period which includes the 12th of the month. Persons are counted at their place of work rather than at their place of residence; those appearing on more than one payroll are counted on each payroll. Industries are classified on the basis of their principal activity in accordance with the 2017 version of the North American Industry Classification System.

Method of estimation. CES State and Area employment data are produced using several estimation procedures. Where possible these data are produced using a 'weighted link relative' estimation technique in which a ratio of current-month weighted employment to that of the previous-month weighted employment is computed from a sample of establishments reporting for both months. The estimates of employment for the current month are then obtained by multiplying these ratios by the previous month's employment estimates. The weighted link relative technique is utilized for data series where the sample size meets certain statistical criteria.

For some employment series, the sample of establishments is very small or highly variable. In these cases, a model-based approach is used in estimation. These models use the direct sample estimates (described above), combined with forecasts of historical (benchmarked) data to decrease volatility in estimation. Two different models (Fay-Herriot Model and Small Domain Model) are used depending on the industry level being estimated. For more detailed information about each model, refer to the BLS Handbook of Methods at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/pdf/ces-20110307.pdf.

Annual revisions. Employment estimates are adjusted annually to a complete count of jobs, called benchmarks, derived principally from tax reports which are submitted by employers who are covered under state unemployment insurance (UI) laws. The benchmark information is used to adjust the monthly estimates between the new benchmark and the preceding one and also to establish the level of employment for the new benchmark month. Thus, the benchmarking process establishes the level of employment, and the sample is used to measure the month-to-month changes in the level for the subsequent months.

Reliability of the estimates. The estimates presented in this release are based on sample surveys, administrative data, and modeling and, thus, are subject to sampling and other types of errors. Sampling error is a measure of sampling variability-that is, variation that occurs by chance because a sample rather than the entire population is surveyed. Survey data also are subject to nonsampling errors, such as those which can be introduced into the data collection and processing operations. Estimates not directly derived from sample surveys are subject to additional errors resulting from the specific estimation processes used. The sums of individual items may not always equal the totals shown in the same tables because of rounding.

Employment estimates. Changes in metropolitan area nonfarm payroll employment are cited in the analysis of this release only if they have been determined to be statistically significant at the 90-percent confidence level. Measures of sampling error for the total nonfarm employment series are available for metropolitan areas and metropolitan divisions at www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Measures of sampling error for more detailed series at the area and division level are available upon request. Measures of sampling error for states at the supersector level and for the private service-providing, goods-producing, total private and total nonfarm levels are available on the BLS website at https://www.bls.gov/web/laus/790stderr.htm. Information on recent benchmark revisions is available online at www.bls.gov/web/laus/bmrk_article.htm.

Area definitions. The substate area data published in this news release reflect the delineations issued by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget on April 10, 2018.

The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area includes the counties of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach in Florida.

  • The Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, FL Metropolitan Division includes Broward County in Florida.
  • The Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL Metropolitan Division includes Miami-Dade County in Florida
  • The West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach, FL Metropolitan Division includes Palm Beach County in Florida.

Additional information

Employment data from the CES program are available on the BLS website at www.bls.gov/sae/.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Area and Industry Nov
2019 		Sept
2020 		Oct
2020 		Nov
2020 		Nov 2019 to Nov 2020
Net change Percent change

United States

Total nonfarm

153,177 141,901 143,488 144,005 -9,172 -6.0

Mining and logging

729 628 629 628 -101 -13.9

Construction

7,609 7,424 7,512 7,430 -179 -2.4

Manufacturing

12,871 12,205 12,220 12,257 -614 -4.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

28,350 26,459 26,827 27,407 -943 -3.3

Information

2,900 2,630 2,620 2,628 -272 -9.4

Financial activities

8,805 8,683 8,726 8,735 -70 -0.8

Professional and business services

21,727 20,273 20,659 20,709 -1,018 -4.7

Education and health services

24,682 23,148 23,485 23,590 -1,092 -4.4

Leisure and hospitality

16,439 13,214 13,372 13,189 -3,250 -19.8

Other services

5,911 5,445 5,501 5,498 -413 -7.0

Government

23,154 21,792 21,937 21,934 -1,220 -5.3

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metropolitan Statistical Area

Total nonfarm

2,749.9 2,517.9 2,552.3 2,573.9 -176.0 -6.4

Mining and logging

0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0

Construction

143.7 137.8 138.6 138.4 -5.3 -3.7

Manufacturing

90.9 87.5 89.0 89.9 -1.0 -1.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

628.8 581.6 590.8 601.6 -27.2 -4.3

Information

51.1 47.2 47.7 47.9 -3.2 -6.3

Financial activities

191.3 190.2 191.2 191.1 -0.2 -0.1

Professional and business services

450.7 427.2 431.6 430.6 -20.1 -4.5

Education and health services

414.4 383.8 387.9 389.9 -24.5 -5.9

Leisure and hospitality

333.9 248.7 261.5 270.6 -63.3 -19.0

Other services

121.2 108.5 110.0 111.4 -9.8 -8.1

Government

323.1 304.6 303.2 301.7 -21.4 -6.6

Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

1,231.5 1,136.0 1,148.2 1,163.5 -68.0 -5.5

Mining and logging

0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.0 0.0

Construction

53.7 54.2 54.8 55.0 1.3 2.4

Manufacturing

41.5 41.5 42.7 44.1 2.6 6.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

309.9 286.2 289.7 296.8 -13.1 -4.2

Information

21.0 20.1 20.3 20.4 -0.6 -2.9

Financial activities

82.8 82.5 82.7 83.0 0.2 0.2

Professional and business services

181.2 175.0 174.9 176.3 -4.9 -2.7

Education and health services

195.8 180.6 183.1 184.9 -10.9 -5.6

Leisure and hospitality

147.3 115.1 119.7 122.7 -24.6 -16.7

Other services

49.6 45.1 45.4 45.9 -3.7 -7.5

Government

148.1 135.1 134.3 133.8 -14.3 -9.7

Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Deerfield Beach, FL Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

873.5 796.1 807.2 809.1 -64.4 -7.4

Construction

50.0 43.8 43.7 43.2 -6.8 -13.6

Manufacturing

28.7 26.5 26.7 26.0 -2.7 -9.4

Trade, transportation, and utilities

202.5 187.9 192.0 194.0 -8.5 -4.2

Information

19.9 18.0 18.2 18.3 -1.6 -8.0

Financial activities

64.7 64.8 65.4 64.9 0.2 0.3

Professional and business services

154.7 144.9 146.5 143.9 -10.8 -7.0

Education and health services

111.6 103.4 104.4 105.4 -6.2 -5.6

Leisure and hospitality

95.6 68.1 71.7 74.7 -20.9 -21.9

Other services

38.3 33.5 33.9 34.6 -3.7 -9.7

Government

107.4 105.1 104.6 104.0 -3.4 -3.2

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Delray Beach, FL Metropolitan Division

Total nonfarm

644.9 585.8 596.9 601.3 -43.6 -6.8

Construction

40.0 39.8 40.1 40.2 0.2 0.5

Manufacturing

20.7 19.5 19.6 19.8 -0.9 -4.3

Trade, transportation, and utilities

116.4 107.5 109.1 110.8 -5.6 -4.8

Information

10.2 9.1 9.2 9.2 -1.0 -9.8

Financial activities

43.8 42.9 43.1 43.2 -0.6 -1.4

Professional and business services

114.8 107.3 110.2 110.4 -4.4 -3.8

Education and health services

107.0 99.8 100.4 99.6 -7.4 -6.9

Leisure and hospitality

91.0 65.5 70.1 73.2 -17.8 -19.6

Other services

33.3 29.9 30.7 30.9 -2.4 -7.2

Government

67.6 64.4 64.3 63.9 -3.7 -5.5

Area and Industry Nov
2019 		Sept
2020 		Oct
2020 		Nov
2020 		Nov 2019 to Nov 2020
Net change Percent change

Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA

Total nonfarm

2,894.2 2,759.3 2,787.2 2,808.7 -85.5 -3.0

Mining and logging

1.5 1.5 1.6 1.6 0.1 6.7

Construction

130.6 131.0 130.0 131.9 1.3 1.0

Manufacturing

172.7 161.3 162.9 162.5 -10.2 -5.9

Trade, transportation, and utilities

617.7 602.6 607.5 627.4 9.7 1.6

Information

103.6 94.3 95.5 96.1 -7.5 -7.2

Financial activities

178.7 173.9 175.7 175.4 -3.3 -1.8

Professional and business services

557.6 525.0 532.8 537.9 -19.7 -3.5

Education and health services

381.6 374.0 377.7 378.4 -3.2 -0.8

Leisure and hospitality

306.4 266.3 274.4 272.1 -34.3 -11.2

Other services

104.8 98.5 97.7 94.9 -9.9 -9.4

Government

339.0 330.9 331.4 330.5 -8.5 -2.5

Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH

Total nonfarm

2,840.3 2,551.1 2,577.2 2,582.0 -258.3 -9.1

Mining, logging, and construction

126.0 111.4 112.5 112.9 -13.1 -10.4

Manufacturing

188.5 176.3 177.3 177.6 -10.9 -5.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

431.9 381.6 390.6 398.6 -33.3 -7.7

Information

82.7 80.4 80.0 80.1 -2.6 -3.1

Financial activities

186.9 185.4 185.7 186.0 -0.9 -0.5

Professional and business services

522.1 497.8 504.6 506.2 -15.9 -3.0

Education and health services

604.1 549.6 556.0 560.1 -44.0 -7.3

Leisure and hospitality

273.5 182.5 180.7 171.1 -102.4 -37.4

Other services

102.7 80.0 80.7 80.1 -22.6 -22.0

Government

321.9 306.1 309.1 309.3 -12.6 -3.9

Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI

Total nonfarm

4,802.6 4,438.1 4,477.3 4,461.6 -341.0 -7.1

Mining and logging

1.9 1.7 1.6 1.6 -0.3 -15.8

Construction

184.0 178.5 181.9 178.4 -5.6 -3.0

Manufacturing

416.4 398.5 398.8 396.8 -19.6 -4.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

965.1 907.8 915.2 934.0 -31.1 -3.2

Information

78.3 75.7 75.1 75.2 -3.1 -4.0

Financial activities

320.6 309.7 311.4 311.5 -9.1 -2.8

Professional and business services

847.2 785.8 801.5 806.6 -40.6 -4.8

Education and health services

752.2 706.1 715.0 714.2 -38.0 -5.1

Leisure and hospitality

481.2 381.0 382.4 350.8 -130.4 -27.1

Other services

199.0 181.3 181.1 180.4 -18.6 -9.3

Government

556.7 512.0 513.3 512.1 -44.6 -8.0

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX

Total nonfarm

3,861.3 3,673.3 3,732.2 3,765.2 -96.1 -2.5

Mining, logging, and construction

233.9 229.0 233.3 233.8 -0.1 0.0

Manufacturing

290.3 280.0 279.8 280.2 -10.1 -3.5

Trade, transportation, and utilities

826.4 789.2 805.6 823.8 -2.6 -0.3

Information

83.1 79.5 80.2 80.5 -2.6 -3.1

Financial activities

321.5 331.2 334.8 336.2 14.7 4.6

Professional and business services

650.9 645.2 656.2 663.8 12.9 2.0

Education and health services

471.1 434.5 439.4 438.1 -33.0 -7.0

Leisure and hospitality

399.4 322.7 332.1 335.4 -64.0 -16.0

Other services

129.5 119.1 121.9 125.6 -3.9 -3.0

Government

455.2 442.9 448.9 447.8 -7.4 -1.6

Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

Total nonfarm

3,203.5 2,991.6 3,030.4 3,056.2 -147.3 -4.6

Mining and logging

78.9 62.8 64.0 63.9 -15.0 -19.0

Construction

242.5 215.8 219.8 220.0 -22.5 -9.3

Manufacturing

235.6 214.7 214.3 211.7 -23.9 -10.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

645.8 607.7 616.0 631.9 -13.9 -2.2

Information

32.5 29.1 29.1 29.9 -2.6 -8.0

Financial activities

168.0 162.2 164.3 165.0 -3.0 -1.8

Professional and business services

514.8 508.6 516.2 515.4 0.6 0.1

Education and health services

411.8 396.5 399.4 404.4 -7.4 -1.8

Leisure and hospitality

330.7 283.9 290.1 290.7 -40.0 -12.1

Other services

116.5 98.9 103.1 103.8 -12.7 -10.9

Government

426.4 411.4 414.1 419.5 -6.9 -1.6

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Total nonfarm

6,332.7 5,659.9 5,771.5 5,817.8 -514.9 -8.1

Mining and logging

2.4 2.2 2.2 2.2 -0.2 -8.3

Construction

255.7 253.6 260.7 254.3 -1.4 -0.5

Manufacturing

496.5 458.2 458.9 457.7 -38.8 -7.8

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,138.9 1,042.4 1,060.9 1,090.3 -48.6 -4.3

Information

253.7 208.5 212.5 213.1 -40.6 -16.0

Financial activities

344.3 332.6 337.7 337.9 -6.4 -1.9

Professional and business services

982.6 903.3 921.7 921.8 -60.8 -6.2

Education and health services

1,096.6 1,027.4 1,041.7 1,047.4 -49.2 -4.5

Leisure and hospitality

775.0 545.3 576.7 590.1 -184.9 -23.9

Other services

211.6 164.5 168.9 170.9 -40.7 -19.2

Government

775.4 721.9 729.6 732.1 -43.3 -5.6

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

Total nonfarm

2,749.9 2,517.9 2,552.3 2,573.9 -176.0 -6.4

Mining and logging

0.8 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.0

Construction

143.7 137.8 138.6 138.4 -5.3 -3.7

Manufacturing

90.9 87.5 89.0 89.9 -1.0 -1.1

Trade, transportation, and utilities

628.8 581.6 590.8 601.6 -27.2 -4.3

Information

51.1 47.2 47.7 47.9 -3.2 -6.3

Financial activities

191.3 190.2 191.2 191.1 -0.2 -0.1

Professional and business services

450.7 427.2 431.6 430.6 -20.1 -4.5

Education and health services

414.4 383.8 387.9 389.9 -24.5 -5.9

Leisure and hospitality

333.9 248.7 261.5 270.6 -63.3 -19.0

Other services

121.2 108.5 110.0 111.4 -9.8 -8.1

Government

323.1 304.6 303.2 301.7 -21.4 -6.6

New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

Total nonfarm

10,115.7 8,934.2 9,049.5 9,116.1 -999.6 -9.9

Mining, logging, and construction

417.4 382.4 385.6 380.4 -37.0 -8.9

Manufacturing

360.1 326.4 328.3 327.0 -33.1 -9.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

1,770.2 1,560.3 1,586.9 1,630.8 -139.4 -7.9

Information

301.5 283.4 287.4 290.9 -10.6 -3.5

Financial activities

789.3 756.9 755.7 756.0 -33.3 -4.2

Professional and business services

1,633.9 1,453.5 1,477.0 1,484.8 -149.1 -9.1

Education and health services

2,116.7 1,891.3 1,939.2 1,966.8 -149.9 -7.1

Leisure and hospitality

937.7 598.0 609.7 597.9 -339.8 -36.2

Other services

429.4 370.3 372.4 370.5 -58.9 -13.7

Government

1,359.5 1,311.7 1,307.3 1,311.0 -48.5 -3.6

Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

Total nonfarm

3,013.1 2,765.7 2,800.2 2,809.0 -204.1 -6.8

Mining, logging, and construction

121.2 108.2 108.6 109.3 -11.9 -9.8

Manufacturing

183.2 174.6 174.3 174.7 -8.5 -4.6

Trade, transportation, and utilities

540.0 498.5 504.7 519.4 -20.6 -3.8

Information

49.6 46.4 46.7 46.8 -2.8 -5.6

Financial activities

218.9 210.9 211.1 210.7 -8.2 -3.7

Professional and business services

477.7 444.2 452.3 450.7 -27.0 -5.7

Education and health services

680.1 643.4 657.5 659.8 -20.3 -3.0

Leisure and hospitality

272.8 197.8 201.4 195.2 -77.6 -28.4

Other services

122.3 107.3 107.8 107.1 -15.2 -12.4

Government

347.3 334.4 335.8 335.3 -12.0 -3.5

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

Total nonfarm

2,244.9 2,130.1 2,163.6 2,187.6 -57.3 -2.6

Mining and logging

3.6 3.3 3.3 3.3 -0.3 -8.3

Construction

134.7 134.6 136.7 139.4 4.7 3.5

Manufacturing

134.5 130.9 130.8 132.3 -2.2 -1.6

Trade, transportation, and utilities

426.8 417.5 422.0 436.5 9.7 2.3

Information

40.8 38.1 38.1 37.4 -3.4 -8.3

Financial activities

206.3 205.0 206.9 208.0 1.7 0.8

Professional and business services

385.2 350.3 361.3 361.5 -23.7 -6.2

Education and health services

350.0 339.5 344.3 346.0 -4.0 -1.1

Leisure and hospitality

235.8 189.9 199.1 201.5 -34.3 -14.5

Other services

72.7 72.1 72.2 72.3 -0.4 -0.6

Government

254.5 248.9 248.9 249.4 -5.1 -2.0

San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Total nonfarm

2,512.8 2,224.9 2,258.9 2,278.0 -234.8 -9.3

Mining and logging

0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Construction

128.3 117.1 117.7 116.0 -12.3 -9.6

Manufacturing

143.7 127.4 127.2 126.9 -16.8 -11.7

Trade, transportation, and utilities

382.2 340.1 341.4 354.5 -27.7 -7.2

Information

130.9 119.4 118.7 119.0 -11.9 -9.1

Financial activities

148.3 148.4 150.0 150.2 1.9 1.3

Professional and business services

509.1 482.4 490.6 495.0 -14.1 -2.8

Education and health services

368.6 338.8 343.0 347.0 -21.6 -5.9

Leisure and hospitality

284.3 190.0 201.7 199.8 -84.5 -29.7

Other services

88.8 70.3 73.1 73.0 -15.8 -17.8

Government

328.3 290.7 295.2 296.3 -32.0 -9.7

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Total nonfarm

3,398.5 3,172.0 3,205.7 3,218.8 -179.7 -5.3

Mining, logging, and construction

166.0 165.9 167.3 167.6 1.6 1.0

Manufacturing

58.0 54.9 54.6 54.4 -3.6 -6.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities

417.9 385.6 391.9 404.6 -13.3 -3.2

Information

77.8 73.6 73.9 73.1 -4.7 -6.0

Financial activities

161.4 159.5 159.7 158.8 -2.6 -1.6

Professional and business services

792.2 765.3 774.7 776.4 -15.8 -2.0

Education and health services

455.1 413.4 417.8 420.6 -34.5 -7.6

Leisure and hospitality

335.4 249.2 256.9 257.0 -78.4 -23.4

Other services

211.3 204.1 203.3 202.1 -9.2 -4.4

Government

723.4 700.5 705.6 704.2 -19.2 -2.7

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 16:49:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pDASSAULT AVIATION : The Store – Dassault Aviation
PU
12:04pWAVESTONE : ranked 2nd in its category in the 2020 Gaïa Index
PU
12:04pLEG IMMOBILIEN : Change in the Supervisory Board of LEG Immobilien AG
PU
12:03pPUBLICIS GROUPE : Half-year Financial Statement Liquidity Contract
BU
12:02pExclusive-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources
RE
12:02pANDERSEN GLOBAL : Expands African Platform with Collaborating Firm in Congo
BU
12:02pPromenade Apartments Receives $375K to Renovate Rental Complex
BU
12:02pUFC® AND ENCORE LIVE TEAM UP TO PRESENT UFC® 257 : POIRIER vs. MCGREGOR II at Drive-In Theaters Across the United States
BU
12:02pKALRAY S A : EasyMile and Kalray Strengthen Development Platform Collaboration
BU
12:02pSPINEGUARD : Strengthens Its Intellectual Property With a New Patent Granted in Japan
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Banks, industrials lift Dow, S&P 500 on possible Democrat sweep in Georgia
2CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED : NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion ove..
3EXCLUSIVE: Alibaba plans $5 billion bond this month amid regulatory scrutiny - sources
4APPLE INC. : Markets shift to price in chance of Democratic Senate wins
5AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ