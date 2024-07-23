By Zaeem Shoaib

Florida's Miami-Dade County plans to issue $234 million of municipal bonds to fund costs related to the acquisition of a government center.

The county will issue Capital Asset Acquisition Special Obligation Bonds, Series 2024 A, which have maturities ranging from 2027 to 2054, according to a document posted Monday on MuniOS.

Miami-Dade County commissioners in early June approved borrowing to fund the purchase and conversion of a property, originally built for Florida Power & Light, into the West Dade Government Center, which would serve as a hub for real estate permitting and approvals, according to the Miami Herald.

The county plans to use proceeds from the bonds to fund all or part of the costs of the acquisition, construction, improvements and renovations related to the West Dade Government Center. Total costs for the projects related to the complex are listed as $238.8 million in the preliminary official statement posted on MuniOS.

The county also plans to use proceeds from the bonds to fund capitalized interest through Oct. 1, 2026.

The bonds will be sold in a competitive auction with bids due on July 30 and settlement expected by Aug. 13.

Moody's has rated the bonds Aa2, while S&P Global Ratings assigned them a rating of AA.

