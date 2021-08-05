Miami International Holdings Reports July 2021 Trading Results, MIAX Exchange Group Sets New Market Share and Volume Records; SPIKES Futures Volume at Record Levels

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. today reported July 2021 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries – MIAX®, MIAX Pearl® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™) and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX).
The MIAX Exchange Group reported a number of new volume and market share records for multi-list options trading including a 16.70% single day market share record on July 2, 2021 and a monthly market share record of 15.53% in July 2021. In addition, MIAX Emerald reported a 6.92% single day market share record on July 29, 2021. The total U.S. multi-listed options market share of 15.53% in July 2021 was 412 basis points higher than the 11.41% market share in July 2020 and represented a 36.1% increase.
The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 116.3 million multi-listed options contracts in July 2021, representing an average daily volume (ADV) of 5,539,377 contracts.
In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities™ executed 741,044,038 shares in July 2021, a new monthly volume record and an increase of 5.0% from June 2021.
In U.S. futures, MGEX executed 297,235 contracts, the 7th highest monthly total volume on record and representing an increase of 94.8% from the July 2020 total. Total volume during the January to July 2021 period reached 2,081,354 contracts, a 34.9% increase from the same period in 2020, while open interest totaled 99,968 contracts on July 30, 2021, an increase of 30.5% from the July 30, 2020 total.
SPIKES® Futures volume totaled a record 33,510 contracts in July 2021, up 1,122.5% from the 2,741 contract total in June 2021. SPIKES Futures volumes reached a record ADV of 1,596 contracts in July 2021 and a single day volume record of 4,097 contracts on July 13, 2021.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
Contracts
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Jun-21
% Chg
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
22
145
147
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
749,029,013
582,318,225
28.6%
651,089,358
15.0%
5,370,791,850
3,249,054,726
65.3%
MIAX Exchange Group
116,326,908
66,453,392
75.1%
82,030,056
41.8%
762,358,927
381,278,555
99.9%
MIAX
49,303,729
28,259,455
74.5%
32,868,021
50.0%
293,124,012
149,342,588
96.3%
MIAX Pearl
34,237,820
24,098,544
42.1%
34,463,389
-0.7%
274,662,509
156,844,352
75.1%
MIAX Emerald
32,785,359
14,095,393
132.6%
14,698,646
123.1%
194,572,406
75,091,615
159.1%
Multi-Listed Options ADV
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Jun-21
% Chg
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
U.S. Multi-Listed Options Industry
35,668,048
26,469,010
34.8%
29,594,971
20.5%
37,039,944
22,102,413
67.6%
MIAX Exchange Group
5,539,377
3,020,609
83.4%
3,728,639
48.6%
5,257,648
2,593,732
102.7%
MIAX
2,347,797
1,284,521
82.8%
1,494,001
57.1%
2,021,545
1,015,936
99.0%
MIAX Pearl
1,630,372
1,095,388
48.8%
1,566,518
4.1%
1,894,224
1,066,968
77.5%
MIAX Emerald
1,561,208
640,700
143.7%
668,120
133.7%
1,341,879
510,827
162.7%
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
Share
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Jun-21
% Chg
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
15.53%
11.41%
36.1%
12.60%
23.3%
14.19%
11.74%
21.0%
MIAX
6.58%
4.85%
35.6%
5.05%
30.4%
5.46%
4.60%
18.7%
MIAX Pearl
4.57%
4.14%
10.5%
5.29%
-13.6%
5.11%
4.83%
5.9%
MIAX Emerald
4.38%
2.42%
80.8%
2.26%
93.9%
3.62%
2.31%
56.8%
Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Jun-21
% Chg
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
22
145
147
U.S. Equities Volume – Industry
204,551
0
NA
244,472
-16.3%
1,760,416
0
NA
MIAX Pearl Volume
741
0
NA
706
5.0%
3,935
0
NA
MIAX Pearl ADV
35
0
NA
32
10.0%
27
0
NA
MIAX Pearl Market Share
0.36%
NA
NA
0.29%
25.5%
0.22%
NA
NA
Futures & Options Trading Volume for
MGEX, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options
Contracts
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Jun-21
% Chg
Jul-21
Jul-20
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
22
145
147
MGEX Volume
297,235
152,619
94.8%
412,672
-28.0%
2,081,354
1,542,406
34.9%
MGEX ADV
14,154
6,937
104.0%
18,758
-24.5%
14,354
10,493
36.8%
July 2021 Market Share and Volume Records:
miax
MIAX Exchange Group Multi-Listed Options Records
Single Day
Market Share
16.70%
July 2, 2021
Monthly
Market Share
15.53%
July 2021
miax
Emerald
MIAX Emerald Multi-Listed Options Records
Single Day
Market Share
6.92%
July 29, 2021
For further information regarding MIAX, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
Corporate Communications Contacts:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miami-holdings.com
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.
MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.
The BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, the BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To learn more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
