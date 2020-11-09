|
Miami International Holdings Reports October 2020 Options Trading Results for MIAX Exchange Group; Year-to-Date Market Share up Approximately 21% from 2019
11/09/2020 | 01:01pm EST
PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) today reported October 2020 options trading results for its three securities exchanges – MIAX®, MIAX PEARL® and MIAX Emerald® (together, the MIAX Exchange Group™). The MIAX Exchange Group collectively executed over 73.3 million equity option contracts in October for a combined average daily volume (ADV) of 3,332,755 contracts, representing a total U.S. equity options market share of 12.26%.
Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Contracts
Oct-20
Oct-19
% Chg
Sept-20
% Chg
Oct-20
Oct-19
% Chg
Trading Days
22
23
21
211
211
U.S. Equity Options Industry
597,964,688
402,970,144
48.4%
632,751,329
-5.5%
5,644,483,700
3,688,868,199
53.0%
MIAX Exchange Group
73,320,613
41,770,074
75.5%
86,720,900
-15.5%
678,770,274
367,270,081
84.8%
MIAX
31,035,089
16,846,978
84.2%
36,901,910
-15.9%
273,837,749
146,909,845
86.4%
MIAX PEARL
20,740,055
21,308,131
-2.7%
23,864,559
-13.1%
249,352,968
198,166,617
25.8%
MIAX Emerald
21,545,469
3,614,965
496.0%
25,954,431
-17.0%
155,579,557
22,193,619
601.0%
Equity Options ADV
Oct-20
Oct-19
% Chg
Sept-20
% Chg
Oct-20
Oct-19
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
27,180,213
17,520,441
55.1%
30,131,016
-9.8%
26,751,108
17,482,788
53.0%
MIAX Exchange Group
3,332,755
1,816,090
83.5%
4,129,567
-19.3%
3,216,921
1,740,616
84.8%
MIAX
1,410,686
732,477
92.6%
1,757,234
-19.7%
1,297,809
696,255
86.4%
MIAX PEARL
942,730
926,440
1.8%
1,136,408
-17.0%
1,181,768
939,178
25.8%
MIAX Emerald
979,340
157,172
523.1%
1,235,925
-20.8%
737,344
105,183
601.0%
Equity Option Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group,
Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equity Options Market Share
Oct-20
Oct-19
% Chg
Sept-20
% Chg
Oct-20
Oct-19
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
12.26%
10.37%
18.3%
13.71%
-10.5%
12.03%
9.96%
20.8%
MIAX
5.19%
4.18%
24.1%
5.83%
-11.0%
4.85%
3.98%
21.8%
MIAX PEARL
3.47%
5.29%
-34.4%
3.77%
-8.0%
4.42%
5.37%
-17.8%
MIAX Emerald
3.60%
0.90%
301.7%
4.10%
-12.2%
2.76%
0.60%
358.1%
For further information regarding the MIAX Exchange Group, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com or contact MIAX Trading Operations at TradingOperations@MIAXOptions.com.
About MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group
Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) is the parent holding company of Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX PEARL®) and MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald® and together with MIAX and MIAX PEARL, the MIAX Exchange Group™), three national securities exchanges. MIH also owns a controlling interest in the Bermuda Stock Exchange.
MIAX, MIAX PEARL and MIAX Emerald options exchanges leverage the MIAX Exchange Group's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide their member firms with traditional pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX), maker-taker pricing and price-time allocation (MIAX PEARL) market structures, and a hybrid market structure with maker-taker pricing and pro rata allocation (MIAX Emerald).
MIAX Options® serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY).
Under MIAX PEARL's exchange license, MIAX PEARL Equities™ provides its members with best-in-class performance through a combination of high determinism, low latency and high throughput. MIAX PEARL Equities has maker-taker pricing and a price-time allocation model.
The MIAX Exchange Group's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL.
To learn more about MIH and the MIAX Exchange Group visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
