Miami Maritime Passenger Boarding Bridge and Fix Tunnel up for Auction on GovDeals.com

MIAMI, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami-Dade County, FL is selling an Adelte Seaport Hydra MS2 maritime passenger boarding bridge on GovDeals.com, an online government surplus auction site. Miami-Dade County, FL is a long-standing seller on GovDeals for a range of transportation, heavy equipment and other surplus property items.



Built in 2010, this passenger bridge is manufactured by Adelte Seaport, a leading international engineering company that provides equipment and services to cruise and ferry terminals. This bridge comes with an attached fix tunnel, manufactured in 2015, which allows service and maintenance to be performed directly to the bridge without hindering use. The Maritime Passenger Bridge is most often used to transport passengers to and from land onto large cruise or ferry ships.

The Hydra MS2 passenger gangway is a structure composed of three tunnels plus the cabin and two connecting modules supported by global structures. All tunnels are connected by the connection modules which allows for varied service height. The gangway has a rectangular grid structure and glazed walls; the glazing offers the gangway a proper enclosure and insulation.

According to Adelte.com, the company manufactures bridges that are innovative, made to order, supreme-quality engineering solutions, that utilize all the latest technologies to ensure the highest quality products. The passenger bridge is currently housed at the Port of Miami within the county’s designated Cruise Terminal.

The sale of the Hydra MS2 Passenger Bridge and accompanying tunnel is a unique opportunity for any municipality that might be looking to upgrade, add or cultivate cruise or ferry services in their area. The winning bidder will be required to obtain the necessary insurance prior to removing the structure after winning the auction and paying for the item.

The bridge will be at auction until October 2,2020; interested bidders are encouraged to make an appointment to view the structure prior to making any bids. To place a bid on any item on GovDeals, bidders are required to complete the free online registration form.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

