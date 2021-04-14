Log in
Miami Personal Injury Attorney Gregg Goldfarb Launches Legal Podcast

04/14/2021 | 08:47am EDT
MIAMI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami personal injury attorney Gregg M. Goldfarb has launched a new podcast that puts an entertaining spin on current legal, regulatory, and public interest information and news. The new podcast - Cut To The Chase: - is available on Apple Podcasts.

Goldfarb, whose law practice at Gregg M Goldfarb, LLP, focuses on personal injury, mass tort claims, PIP insurance claims, and civil rights claims, has practiced law in south Florida for more than 25 years.

"My goal with this podcast is to help educate and inform the audience about some compelling and interesting issues of our day," said Goldfarb. "Too often people, including myself, are too busy or distracted to figure out what is going on with certain issues that shape our lives. I try to bring on guests that know these issues and get them to simplify them so we understand."

Launched in mid-January, the Cut To The Chase: podcast has featured a variety of local and national experts who have discussed a number of "grabbed from the headlines" topics, including:

  • David Chase, former SEC senior counsel, who discussed the SEC lawsuit against the cryptocurrency Ripple (XRP) and the recent GameStop stock play.
  • Environmental professor Richard Grosso, who talked with Goldfarb about important South Florida environmental issues, including the controversial roadway project through the Everglades.
  • Miami immigration attorney Rodrigo Vilar, who provided his thoughts on the most important immigration topics for the new administration to consider.
  • CPA Boris Musheyev, who provided key insights and guidance regarding the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).
  • Financial advisor David Fink, an expert on Bitcoin, who discussed the tax ramifications of investing in cryptocurrency.
  • Physics professor Dr. Adam Leibovich, who educated Goldfarb's audience on the workings of the universe.

In addition to practicing law, Goldfarb has served as president of the Center for Independent Living of South Florida, which helps people with disabilities fully integrate into their communities, and is the founder of Clean Miami River, an environmental nonprofit.

For more information, visit gregggoldfarb.com.

Media Contact:
Gregg Goldfarb
Phone: 305-374-7000
Email: 307411@email4pr.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/miami-personal-injury-attorney-gregg-goldfarb-launches-legal-podcast-301268608.html

SOURCE Gregg M. Goldfarb, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
