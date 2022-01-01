Log in
Miami Skyline Ignites Tallest Digital “Happy New Year” Count-Down Clock, Biggest Electronic Champagne Geyser, Largest Animated Fireworks at Paramount Miami Worldcenter

01/01/2022 | 10:16am EST
Assets: B-Roll & Photos | AP Photos

MIAMI, Jan. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s tallest digital New Year’s Countdown Clock; the world’s biggest electronic Champagne Geyser; and the world’s largest animated Fireworks display are lighting-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami.

New Year’s Eve Tower Lighting

On New Year’s Eve; at the stroke of midnight, the superstructure ignited its state-of-the-art animation lighting system -- marking the start of 2022.

Appearing across the Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s 100-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide rooftop crown is a digital display of a colossal 60-second countdown clock.

During the last few moments of 2021, the clock started ticking-away the final seconds of the year, as an electronic geyser of champagne bubbles started spewing vertically upward through the building’s center column.

When the clock stroked zero, at midnight, a set of mammoth L.E.D. digits fired-up the numerals “2022,” followed by the words, “Happy New Year.”

The building’s lighting system then morphed into a massive virtual fireworks display – lighting-up the “Magic City” Skyline.

World’s Most-Advanced Animation Lighting System

The ultra-futuristic Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is, currently, the nation’s biggest urban core construction project and America’s second-largest real estate development, which is dubbed as, “The City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

Paramount’s lighting system consists of 16,000 light emitting diodes embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact resistant glass.

The $3-million lighting system, which took 12 technicians a total of three years to build, can create a combination of 16.2-million colors.

CEO-Developer Dazzles City

“The Paramount Miami Worldcenter spectacular New Year’s weekend tower lighting is a shining beacon of cheer and best wishes to all -- as a challenging year comes to a close and a new year begins; and with it are the prospects for a brighter future,” says Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

Continuous Lightings

The tower lightings began at midnight on New Year’s Eve and will continue nightly through January 3, 2022.

Contact: Bryan Glazer ▪ World Satellite Television News ▪ 212.673.4400 ▪ 561.374.1365 ▪ Bryan@Televisionews.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bf0be005-378e-45eb-b78c-787f25aee0dd
The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


NEW YEAR’S CELEBRATION AMERICA MIAMI FLORIDA PARAMOUNT MIAMI WORLDCENTER

The world’s tallest electronic New Year’s Countdown Clock; the world’s biggest animated Champagne Geyser; and the world’s largest Digital Fireworks display light-up the South Florida skyline this holiday weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper in downtown Miami, seen here at midnight, Saturday, January 1, 2022. The 700-foot-high Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the “Magic City’s” soaring signature residential tower, which features the world’s tallest and most technologically-advanced animation lighting system. It took 16,000 LEDs to create the spectacular light show in Miami, where thousands of revelers gathered in downtown and at the nearby Miley Cyrus New Year’s Eve Party, to ring in the new year. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/AP Images for Paramount Miami Worldcenter)

