Micatu Wins a 2021 S&P Global Platts Global Energy Award for Commercial Technology of the Year

Micatu Incorporated (Micatu), a leader in cutting-edge optical sensing technology, was named winner of the Commercial Technology of the Year category at the 23rd annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, often described as the "Oscars" of energy. The awards program was held virtually and in person at the Cipriani Wall Street in downtown Manhattan on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

According to S&P Global Platts' Insight Magazine Publisher Murray Fisher, the Global Energy Awards judging panel selected Micatu because "…(Micatu's) novel solution 'has the potential to be groundbreaking, particularly as renewables increase on the grid."

Fisher also noted that "[i]n addition, judges appreciated that (Micatu's) optical sensors cannot be saturated, avoiding risks such as open electrical circuits that may harm field crews, cause equipment to overheat, explode or combust."

Micatu's optical sensors measure the electric field using light passed through an optical crystal instead of passing electrons, providing real-time digital data while yielding unprecedented accuracy and safety. The platform allows crews to hang sensors faster and in more areas without compromising accuracy, impacting safety, sparking wildfire risks, or creating outages. The sensors seamlessly integrate with grid operations software such as Advanced Distribution Management Systems, which is considered the gold standard in grid operations.

"The landscape of the grid is rapidly changing, and grid operators need a modern measurement tool to address the intermittency of renewable integration," said Micatu CEO Michael Oshetski. "Our Gridview optical sensor puts us on the frontline of the utility industry's technology transition. Being recognized with this prestigious award demonstrates that the market recognizes the need for our solution and positions optical sensors as a viable technology that will help them bridge the gap between today's analog system and tomorrow's digital grid."

Saugata Saha, President of S&P Global Platts, said: "S&P Global Platts is committed to advancing data and analytical technology solutions to help digitalize the energy industry as it transitions to a more sustainable energy future. It was inspirational to celebrate the meaningful achievements of this year's Global Energy Awards winners and finalists, which ranged from technology innovation to efficiency gains, to green-hydrogen development, to embracement of carbon-free targets, to empowerment of women in energy, and so much more."

To view the complete list of Global Energy Award winners and finalists, as well as more information on the Awards, visit the website: www.globalenergyawards.com.

About Micatu

Micatu is a driver of next-generation optical sensing technology. The company provides solutions for highly accurate grid measurements and analytics through a modular, optical sensing technology platform that is safer, more accurate, and more affordable. Micatu's optical sensing technology platform helps customers collect real-time data and grid visibility necessary for increased use of renewables and grid modernization. To learn more about Micatu's product portfolio and industrial solutions, please visit www.micatu.com.

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence.

