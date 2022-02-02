Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Michael Avenatti 'got tangled in his own web of lies' -U.S. prosecutor

02/02/2022 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Former attorney Michael Avenatti goes on trial in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyer Michael Avenatti "got tangled in his own web of lies" after embezzling money from his former client, porn star Stormy Daniels, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday during closing arguments in Avenatti's fraud trial.

Avenatti, 50, who is being tried in federal court in Manhattan on charges of wire fraud and identity theft, faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.

He is accused of routing nearly $300,000 in book proceeds destined for Daniels to an account he controlled in 2018, as the pair were rocketing to fame for their confrontation with then-President Donald Trump.

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, testified last week that when she pressed Avenatti about the payments, he led her to believe the publishing company was late in disbursing advances for her memoir, "Full Disclosure." She later discovered that he already had the funds.

"She thought he was her advocate. But he betrayed her, and he told lies to try to cover it all up," Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman told the jury at the close of the eight-day trial. "The defendant got tangled in his own web of lies. He got caught."

Avenatti, who is representing himself in the case, has pleaded not guilty and has downplayed the dispute as a disagreement over legal fees that has no place in criminal court. He is expected to give a closing argument later on Wednesday before the jury begins deliberations.

The Los Angeles-based lawyer has argued that the contract he signed to represent Daniels in cases against Trump entitled him to a reasonable portion of her book proceeds. In the trial's most memorable moment, he cross-examined his former client about her interest in paranormal activities in an effort to undermine her credibility.

Daniels, 42, is known for receiving $130,000 in hush money from Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to keep quiet ahead of the 2016 election about sexual encounters she says she had with Trump, who denies they took place. Avenatti successfully sued Trump to get Daniels out of the nondisclosure agreement.

The charges are the latest in a slew of criminal allegations that have ended Avenatti's legal career. The brash lawyer is appealing a conviction and a 2-1/2-year prison sentence for extorting Nike Inc, and faces dozens of other federal charges in California that he defrauded other clients.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Jonathan Oatis)

By Luc Cohen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELIEVE -0.38% 15.092 Real-time Quote.-10.34%
COHEN & COMPANY INC. -3.33% 15.11 Delayed Quote.5.54%
NIKE, INC. -0.15% 147.96 Delayed Quote.-11.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aMali blames sanctions for $31 million in bond defaults
RE
10:39aMali blames sanctions for $31 million in bond defaults
RE
10:37aU.S. Army begins discharging soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine
RE
10:35aMeinauto owners hope sale price can reach 1 billion euros - sour…
RE
10:35aMeinauto prepares for sale attempt after pulled ipo  sources…
RE
10:33aLebanon's savers to bear burden under new rescue plan
RE
10:33aSix killed in failed coup in Guinea-Bissau, president sees link to drugs
RE
10:32aWILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square ends January down 8.2 pct
RE
10:29aFrance's Cristal Union produced 1.5 mln T sugar in 2021/22
RE
10:27aStampede for euro debt sales eases in January in possible turning point
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Google propels record Alphabet revenue, driving shares up 8%
2Wall St posts gains after choppy session, energy index hits multi-year ..
3How to invest for inflationary times
4Sony lifts forecast as 'Spider-Man' propels quarterly profit
5Analyst recommendations: AMD, Alphabet, Colgate, Exxon, Clorox...

HOT NEWS