Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Michael B  Enzi : Enzi joins letter to EPA opposing ethanol mandate expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 02:55pm EDT

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., joined a group of senators in sending a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler concerning the Renewable Volume Obligation (RVO) under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) for 2021. The letter was led by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Specifically, the senators asked Administrator Wheeler to use his statutory authorities under the Clean Air Act to cite 'severe economic harm' and employ a general waiver to not increase the RVO for 2021. Given that COVID-19 has suppressed demand for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, any increase in the mandate would cause severe and outsized economic harm next year by raising costs for consumers, particularly at the gas pump, they said. Additionally, the letter urges the EPA to not reallocate prior year obligations that would increase burdens on refiners of all sizes, including small refiners.

'Any increase in blending volumes mandated under the RFS, especially an expansion of the 2021 RVO, would ultimately impact American consumers forced to bear the associated costs, creating another drag on a national economy that is in a state of fragile recovery from the depths of the pandemic. It is essential that you use all available statutory authorities to see to it that these unnecessary impacts are avoided,' the senators wrote.

The full letter can be viewed here.

Disclaimer

Michael B. Enzi published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 18:54:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:09pPlant-based egg producer Eat Just seeks to raise at least $200 mln -Bloomberg News
RE
03:09pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:08pOil struggles to recover after U.S. gasoline stocks build
RE
03:07pTrump orders agencies to review reduced pensions of delphi salaried retirees
RE
03:05pWall Street gains, long-dated Treasury yields rise on stimulus progress
RE
03:04pPERMANENTLY REMOTE WORKERS SEEN DOUBLING IN 2021 DUE TO PANDEMIC PRODUCTIVITY : survey
RE
03:04pUnion Pacific posts soft quarterly profit, shares sink
RE
03:00pFrench food firms need more exports beyond UK even with deal - minister
RE
03:00pBelgium dusts off 1666 charter for post-Brexit fishing rights
RE
03:00pFENIXORO GOLD : Discovery of Additional New Targets In Southern Block of Abriaqui Project
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LG CHEM, LTD. : Tesla sets revenue record, makes profit thanks to pollution credit sales to rivals
2THE COCA-COLA COMPANY : COCA COLA : 3Q Revenue Falls, Hurt By Away-From-Home Channels
3TELIX PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : First Patients Dosed in Phase III ZIRCON Trial of Renal Cancer Imaging Product..
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Additional investment of £65 million in Shafte..
5Adidas plans to sell ailing Reebok business within months - manager magazin

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group