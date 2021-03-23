Log in
Michael Crowe Joins Ametros as Chief Development Officer

03/23/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Ametros, the leader in future medical fund management and professional administration, has added Michael Crowe to its team as Chief Development Officer. Crowe will be focused on product and strategic sales development, building new customer relationships while expanding existing programs.

An entrepreneur with deep insurance and technology experience, Crowe has served as CEO of several well-known insurance and technology companies that he led from the start-up phase through acquisition. Most recently, he was CEO of Clearsurance, based in the greater Boston area.

Crowe has served on Ametros’ Board of Directors for the past two years and is excited about investing his energy full-time into the company. “Ametros has been fundamentally changing how future medical funds from insurance settlements are administered,” said Crowe. “I am pleased to join this next phase of Ametros’ growth.”

In addition, he serves on the board of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes. Crowe is also the past Chairman of the Merrimack College Board of Trustees where he served from 2009 until 2018.

“I am thrilled about Michael coming to work with us full time,” said CEO Porter Leslie. “His ideas, passion and skills are just what we need as we continue to innovate and develop services that simplify the administration of future medical funds for our members.”

About Ametros

Ametros is the industry leader in post-settlement medical administration and a trusted partner for thousands of members receiving funds from workers’ compensation and liability settlements. Founded in 2010, Ametros provides post-settlement medical management services with significant medical and pharmacy discounts along with automated payment technology and Medicare reporting tools. Headquartered just north of Boston in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Ametros may be reached at 877.275.7415 or via www.ametros.com.


© Business Wire 2021
