Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Michael Gove appointed UK 'levelling up' minister - statement

10/25/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Michael Gove walks outside Number 10 Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmaker Michael Gove has been appointed as the country's levelling-up minister by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his office said on Tuesday.

Gove, an influential figure in British politics for more than a decade, replaces Simon Clarke, who resigned earlier in the day after Sunak officially took office.

Gove had previously served as levelling-up minister between Sept. 2021 and July 2022.

Here are five facts about Gove:

- Gove, 55, was a vocal critic of former prime minister Liz Truss's economic plan which prompted investors to dump the pound. At the governing Conservative Party's conference earlier this year, he led the criticism of the government's planned abolition of the top tax rate. The government later U-turned on the measure.

- After being elected to parliament in 2005, Gove has held a series of ministerial posts including education, justice, and environment.

- He was a leading light of the campaign to leave the European Union, pairing up again with his adviser Dominic Cummings, who was seen as its mastermind. He repeatedly said much of his dislike of the EU stemmed from the collapse of his father's fishing business.

- During the Conservative leadership election of 2016, Gove suddenly pulled his support from Boris Johnson, forcing his one-time friend to leave the race.

- Born in 1967 in Scotland, Gove was taken into care and then adopted at the age of four months. After school, he went to Oxford University where he first met former prime minister Johnson, running his campaign to be president of the union.

(Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, writing by Muvija M)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.48% 0.55694 Delayed Quote.4.68%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.47% 1.79501 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.95% 1.56335 Delayed Quote.-9.52%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.86% 169.78 Delayed Quote.7.45%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.56% 1.99301 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
BRITISH POUND / SWISS FRANC (GBP/CHF) 1.11% 1.1424 Delayed Quote.-8.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 1.52% 1.1479 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.95% 0.639693 Delayed Quote.10.46%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.73% 0.86788 Delayed Quote.3.50%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -1.13% 0.010568 Delayed Quote.8.14%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -1.51% 0.871202 Delayed Quote.19.27%
Latest news "Economy"
02:33pIvory Coast starts construction on first biomass power plant
RE
02:32pGlobal shares rise, as Sterling rallies and dollar retreats
RE
02:19pQuebec separatist party calls on Canada to split with British monarchy
RE
02:16pProsecutor says star witness may be 'reluctant' in Trump company trial
RE
02:16pExclusive-U.N. could administer over $3 billion in funds to aid Venezuela
RE
02:12pExclusive: united nations, u.s. officials discussing proposals t…
RE
02:10pMexico says Trump-era border program formally ends
RE
02:08pMichael Gove appointed UK 'levelling up' minister - statement
RE
02:08pU.S. consumer agency to move forward with 'open banking' rule this week
RE
02:07pBritish meat industry warns new red tape could hammer exports to EU
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon...
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
4GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness
5Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying

HOT NEWS