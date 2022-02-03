 Michael Noyes Named Vice President of Sales For Mountain Life Insurance

Mountain Life Insurance Company and Kentucky Home Life Insurance Company are pleased to announce the promotion of Michael Noyes, CLF to Vice President of Sales.

In his new role, Michael will continue to focus on distribution, recruitment and building relationships with agents, as well as overseeing all sales activities of the organization.

“Michael has been a key part of our success and we are delighted to promote him to this important role. We will continue to rely upon his industry expertise and extensive background in Life sales,” said Jeff Breeze, President of Mountain Life and Kentucky Home Life.

Michael joined the organization in 2018 as Regional Marketing Director. Since that time, Michael has been responsible for growing the independent Life distribution. He has successfully recruited and assisted more than 350 agents across 7 states. Michael is a former agent and district manager with experience at Farm Bureau Financial Services and Allstate.

Michael received his B.S. in Mass Communications from Illinois State University. He also received his Chartered Leadership Fellow (CLF) designation from the American College.

Mountain Life Insurance Company offers life insurance through independent agents in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas and Georgia. Kentucky Home Life Insurance Company offers life insurance through independent agents in Kentucky.

