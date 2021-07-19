Michael Phelps Joins SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., in Conversation at SHRM21

SHRM (the Society for Human Resource Management) announced today that World Champion swimmer Michael Phelps will join the SHRM Annual Conference & Expo (SHRM21) as a keynote speaker. The conference will take place September 9-12 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Live on the SHRM21 Main Stage on Sept. 10, Phelps will accompany SHRM President and CEO Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM-SCP, in a conversation about leadership, discipline, mental health challenges, and what it takes to maintain a champion’s mindset.

“Throughout the past year, business leaders and HR professionals have faced possibly the biggest challenges of their careers, which took a critical toll not only economically, but physically and mentally,” said Taylor. “Today, Michael Phelps advocates for mental wellness, reminding leaders that success, both collectively and individually, is not only a matter of discipline, but of encouraging a healthy mindset as we face obstacles and adversity in our lives and in our careers.”

Phelps will join the lineup of over 140 speakers at SHRM21. Both in-person and virtual attendance will be available. HR professionals, CHROs, people managers and students will have the opportunity to engage on best workplace practices, discuss new diversity, equity and inclusion data from SHRM, learn about the latest workplace trends and benchmarking, and explore how to build a better workplace culture.

The theme of SHRM21 is Now More Than Ever, to encourage HR and business leaders to build workplaces where employees and employers thrive—even during these ever-changing times. To learn more, please visit annual.shrm.org.

To attend SHRM21, press registration is required. To request complimentary press credentials, contact Mallory Flynn at Mallory.Flynn@shrm.org.

About SHRM

