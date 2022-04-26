Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Michelin confirms 2022 forecast despite supply constraints

04/26/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French tyre maker Michelin is seen on a Formula E racing car during a news conference in Rome

(Reuters) -French tyre maker Michelin on Tuesday reported better than expected quarterly sales and confirmed its full-year outlook despite continued supply chain disruption.

The group, which makes tyres used in cars, aircraft, bicycles and industrial equipment, still expects full-year segment operating income to exceed 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) at constant exchange rates and a structural free cash flow above 1.2 billion euros.

First-quarter sales rose 19% to 6.48 billion euros, beating a company-provided analyst consensus of 6.34 billion euros.

"In 2022, in a very uncertain environment, markets should show slight growth," Michelin said in a statement, adding that growth in passenger car, truck and speciality business markets would be at the lower end of the ranges initially forecast.

European Union sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including a ban on imports of coal and tyres from the country, could further disrupt tyre makers' supply chains still recovering from the pandemic.

Goldman Sachs said in a note from March the fallout from the Ukraine conflict posed risks for tyre markers' supply chains as over half of European production of carbon black - used to strengthen rubber in tyres - comes from Russia and Ukraine.

Michelin said demand for new tyres dropped 14% in March alone.

It added passenger car and light truck markets grew by 2% in the quarter, as the group's replacement business offset the operational difficulties of manufacturers.

($1 = 0.9385 euros)

(Reporting by Dagmarah Mackos and Oliver CherfanEditing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:33pHarvard sets up $100 million endowment fund for slavery reparations
RE
01:32pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
01:28pVice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19
RE
01:27pQUOTES-Wall Street clobbered, dragged down by Nasdaq and growth stocks
RE
01:27pEthiopian soldiers seek asylum in Sudan, fear returning home due to Tigrayan ethnicity
RE
01:24pA top French court overturns government-ordered mosque closure, a first
RE
01:24pEthiopian soldiers seek asylum in Sudan, fear returning home due to Tigrayan ethnicity
RE
01:23pNew Mexico hit hard as wildfires sweep parched Southwest
RE
01:22pA top French court overturns government-ordered mosque closure, a first
RE
01:22pU.S. business spending on equipment strong; house prices push higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech'..
2Nasdaq slides 3% as megacap stocks bashed ahead of earnings
3Banco Santander S A : Q1 2022 Financial Report
4Chip startups using light instead of wires gaining speed and investment..
5Q1 2022 interim report January-March

HOT NEWS