Michelle Marquez to Lead Top Producer Panel at Raymond James Fall Development Symposium

--Marquez to Address Branding, Marketing and Business Growth at Nov. 8-9 Annual Conference--

A 2021 “Top Women Wealth Advisor” by Forbes, Michelle Marquez, managing director of Marquez Private Wealth of Raymond James, will be speaking at the annual Raymond James Fall Development Symposium. Addressing “Growth Strategies that Work” and “Gaining Credibility through Marketing Efforts,” Marquez will share insights as part of a three-member panel of guest speakers.

The annual development event for financial advisors takes place over three days, offering education content from partner firms and key home office departments of Raymond James. At the Fall Development Symposium, qualifying advisors have the opportunity to network with other Raymond James advisors, connect with home office leadership, and build relationships with our partner firms.

“Since joining Raymond James, we’ve seen our firm continue to thrive and grow with expanded resources, tools and support, and I’m excited to continue to share best practices and foster future collaboration with our network of advisors and partners,” said Michelle Marquez. Founder of the minority-owned and woman-owned wealth management firm Marquez Private Wealth based in Southern California, Marquez is a frequent speaker on financial and business topics.

Formerly a senior vice president at Merrill Lynch, Inc., where she spent more than 16 years in various leadership roles, Marquez was the first president of Merrill’s first ever “Women’s Exchange” and the company’s first residential director, navigating the firm through acquisitions and transitions, including its 2008 purchase by Bank of America. Merrill also tapped her as a faculty member for its premier internal training program. An uncommon leader in the majority male-dominated field of wealth management, Marquez openly shares her successes, disappointments, lessons and advice from her career.

