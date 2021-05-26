Michelle Webb Joins Allison+Partners as Managing Director, North America Health Practice Lead

Webb strengthens agency’s leadership to drive growth and build health expertise

Allison+Partners announced today that health communications veteran Michelle Webb has joined the firm as managing director and North American health practice lead. Webb brings nearly 20 years of experience across a broad range of health companies, including Fortune 100s, startups, trade associations, and nonprofits. Michelle will be responsible for evolving the agency’s health practice to create a more robust, cohesive and scalable offering. She’ll report to Cathy Planchard, global partner and president of Marketing Innovation Team + Health.

“We saw significant growth across our health portfolio over the past year,” said Cathy Planchard, global president of Marketing Innovation Team + Health. “As we’re seeing unprecedented acceleration, change and progress across the sector, Michelle’s deep experience and proven track record in winning new business, expanding existing client relationships and leading teams that deliver on the business objectives puts us on a promising trajectory for continued growth in 2021 and beyond.”

Most recently, Webb was a senior vice president at Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) where she led a corporate health communications portfolio and focused on integrated campaigns for pharmaceutical, device, and nonprofit clients. She’s also held senior communications roles with APCO and The Brookings Institution’s Center for Health Policy.

Webb’s top priorities at Allison+Partners will be leading new business efforts across the region and contributing to global growth efforts. She will also serve as a senior counselor to key health accounts across the agency, including Dexcom, ResMed, Healthcare Leadership Council, PhRMA, and Invitae.

