Michigan cop charged with murder of African man

06/09/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
STORY: The decision to charge officer Christopher Schurr in the April 4 shooting death of Patrick Lyoya, a 26-year-old refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was announced at a news conference by Christopher Becker, the Kent County prosecuting attorney.

"Based on his investigation, based on everything he has provided to me, I've made the decision to charge Christopher Shaw with one count of second-degree murder," Becker said.

Becker said Schurr had turned himself in to authorities and would be arraigned on Friday. A charge of second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

The killing of Lyoya outraged members of his family and touched off protests by activists who condemned the shooting as an example of unjustified deadly force by police against young Black men.

A forensic pathologist who performed an independent autopsy on Lyoya said the officer held his gun to the back of the man's head and fired once.


© Reuters 2022
