Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Michigan jury begins to weigh case against two accused of plot to kidnap governor

08/22/2022 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Michigan Governor Whitmer visits the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan

(Reuters) - A jury in Michigan began deliberations on Monday in the retrial of two men accused by the prosecution of devising an elaborate plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, though the defense claimed they were engaged merely in idle chatter.

Adam Fox, 39, and Barry Croft Jr., 46, face the possibility of life in prison if convicted of kidnapping and weapons conspiracy charges in federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

A mistrial was declared in their first trial in April, while two other defendants were found not guilty in one of the most prominent cases in years involving domestic terrorism charges and militias.

Croft is also charged with possession of an explosive device, which prosecutors say the alleged conspirators planned to use during the plot.

The two are among 13 men who were arrested in October 2020 and charged with state or federal crimes in the alleged kidnapping conspiracy. Seven of them are facing charges in state court.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:21pU.S. crude in SPR falls to lowest since Jan 1985
RE
01:18pEast Libya forces say they shot down a drone
RE
01:02pMichigan jury begins to weigh case against two accused of plot to kidnap governor
RE
12:52pSaudi says OPEC+ can confront market challenges, including by cutting output
RE
12:46pCanada exploring feasibility of direct LNG exports to Europe -PM Trudeau
RE
12:43pOhio teachers strike over class sizes, building conditions
RE
12:27pU.S. soybean, wheat futures rally; corn also higher
RE
12:27pMexico president sidesteps calls to probe predecessor over missing students
RE
12:27pVenezuela's second largest refinery resumes gasoline production
RE
12:26pRussia blames Ukraine for fatal Moscow car bomb
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited vis..
2European shares drop on hawkish ECB signals
3Analyst recommendations: Snowflake, Vipshop, UIta Beauty, VF, Advance A..
4AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.(BOIN:APE) added to FTSE All-World Inde..
5Fresenius Shares Rise on New CEO Appointment

HOT NEWS