Michigan widens probe into voting system breaches by Trump allies

LANSING, Michigan, June 6 (Reuters) - State police in
Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and
election-related records in at least three towns and one county
in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest
known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of
former President Donald Trump to access voting systems.
The previously unreported records include search warrants
and investigators' memos obtained by Reuters through public
records requests. The documents reveal a flurry of efforts by
state authorities to secure voting machines, poll books,
data-storage devices and phone records as evidence in a probe
launched in mid-February.
The state’s investigation follows breaches of local election
systems in Michigan by Republican officials and pro-Trump
activists trying to prove his baseless claims of widespread
fraud in the 2020 election.
The police documents reveal, among other things, that the
state is investigating a potential breach of voting equipment in
Lake Township, a small, largely conservative community in
northern Michigan's Missaukee County. The previously unreported
case is one of at least 17 incidents nationwide, including 11 in
Michigan, in which Trump supporters gained or attempted to gain
unauthorized access to voting equipment.
Many of the breaches have been inspired in part by the false
assertion that state-ordered voting-system upgrades or
maintenance would erase evidence of alleged voting fraud in
2020. State election officials, including those in Michigan, say
those processes have no impact on the preservation of data from
past elections.
The search warrants also authorized state police to seize
election equipment in Barry County’s Irving Township and have it
examined. Local officials acknowledged publicly last month that
state police raided the township office on April 29, a day after
the warrant was issued.
Additionally, the records shed new light on
election-equipment breaches in Roscommon County. One official in
the county’s Richfield Township told investigators that he gave
two vote-counting tabulators to an unauthorized and unidentified
"third party," who kept them for several weeks in early 2021.
The county’s clerk acknowledged that she, too, handed over her
equipment to unauthorized people.
Taken together, these documents depict a statewide push by
pro-Trump activists to access election machinery in search of
evidence for debunked theories that equipment was rigged in a
crucial swing state that voted for Trump in 2016 and for
Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told Reuters that
the state is investigating whether the election-system breaches
are coordinated.
“If there is coordination, whether it's among those in our
state or reaching up to a national level, we can determine that
and then we can seek accountability for all involved," Benson, a
Democrat, said in an interview.
On Feb. 10, Benson announced that she had asked Michigan's
attorney general, Democrat Dana Nessel, to begin a criminal
investigation, citing information that state authorities had
received about unauthorized access to voting machines and data
in Roscommon County. In separate inquiries, state or local law
enforcement officials have investigated security breaches
involving voting equipment in Cross Village Township in Emmet
County and Adams Township in Hillsdale County last year.
Representatives of the state police and attorney general’s
office declined to comment on the investigations detailed in
this story.
Trump won all of the counties where breaches or attempted
breaches in Michigan have been alleged. The results in those
jurisdictions were affirmed by multiple audits and an
investigation by the Republican-controlled state senate, which
found no evidence of widespread fraud. But some activists and
officials pushing election-fraud conspiracy theories claim that
Trump’s margin should have been larger in these areas, and their
efforts are roiling communities across the state.
In rural Barry County, Republican Sheriff Dar Leaf has
teamed with proponents of the debunked claim that voting
machines were rigged against Trump. Leaf is pursuing his own
investigation, despite being urged last year by the Republican
county prosecutor to suspend it for lack of evidence. Trump won
the county by a 2-1 margin.
In recent weeks, Leaf’s office has sent expansive public
records requests to the county's township and city clerks,
seeking an array of election-related records. The requests were
condemned by clerks and local officials in Reuters interviews
and public statements as baseless and burdensome. An editorial
in the local newspaper, The Hastings Banner, called Leaf’s probe
“a waste of time and an affront to our citizens.”
Leaf did not respond to requests for comment. In an
interview with Reuters in February, he defended his
investigation. He said he was “concerned” by theories that
voting machines nationwide were rigged to favor Biden, and “we
need to know if that happened in Barry County.”
‘INAPPROPRIATE ACCESS’
The records obtained by Reuters show that in Lake Township,
a community of about 2,800 people in Missaukee County, state
police obtained a warrant on April 22 to search the clerk's
office for evidence of potential violations of election law.
Township Clerk Korrinda Winkelmann, an elected Republican
who oversees local voting, declined to comment.
Missaukee County, where Trump won in 2020 with 76% of the
vote, is home to Daire Rendon, a Republican state lawmaker who
has embraced the bogus claim that widespread fraud robbed Trump
of victory in 2020. Rendon approached multiple clerks in her
district, which includes Missaukee, Roscommon and other
counties, asking them to give people seeking fraud evidence
access to their voting equipment, Reuters previously reported https://www.reuters.com/world/us/michigan-pro-trump-state-lawmaker-sought-access-voting-machines-2022-05-20.
In December 2020, Rendon was one of two Republican members
of Michigan's House of Representatives who joined an
unsuccessful federal lawsuit seeking to overturn Biden’s victory
in five battleground states.
Rendon did not respond to requests for comment. In a May 25
interview with the Cadillac News, a local newspaper, she
acknowledged contacting clerks but said she "never touched a
voting machine" and did nothing wrong.
State police are also stepping up an examination of alleged
breaches in Roscommon County. In February, Secretary of State
Benson said unauthorized people "gained inappropriate access to
tabulation machines and data drives” used in the county and in
one of its townships, Richfield. Benson, however, didn’t name
any suspects or provide other details.
The state police records show that investigators are probing
allegations that the Richfield Township supervisor allowed a
“third party” to take possession of the town's two ballot
tabulators for several weeks in early 2021. The records identify
the supervisor only by title, not by name, but the county only
has one person in that position, Republican John Bawol.
The records detail an interview with a "suspect." The name
and title is redacted but the suspect is described as an elected
township official. The official told investigators he believed
the tabulators were taken to "the northern suburbs of Detroit"
in early February by an unidentified group of people driving a
small SUV. The tabulators were not returned until March, the
official added. The official said at one point he checked in
with a woman, whose name is redacted, about when the machines
would be returned, and “she advised they were almost done.”
State police found that both security seals on one machine
indicated that it had been tampered with, the records show. The
seals were intact on the other machine.
Greg Watt, the township clerk, whose job includes
safeguarding election equipment, told investigators that he did
not know the identity of the third party who accessed the voting
machines, according to the records. Police documents identify
Watt by name and call him a witness in the case.
Watt and Bawol did not respond to requests for comment.
The breaches are costing taxpayers money. The Richfield
Township Board voted on May 25 to purchase two new vote
tabulators and three memory devices at a cost of $8,763. The
move was necessary to "ensure election integrity," Watt said at
the board meeting, according to an audio recording reviewed by
Reuters.
State police have also sought to question the Roscommon
county clerk in connection with a separate alleged voting system
breach, the police records reveal. The county clerk, whose name
is redacted in the documents, is Michelle Stevenson, a
Republican.
In February, the county clerk acknowledged to a state
election official that she had provided a data storage drive
containing election information “for one or both” of Richfield
Township's vote tabulators to an unidentified third party,
according to an email from the official to police, in which the
name of the clerk was also redacted. She also gave the person
access to one of Roscommon County’s vote-tabulating machines,
according to the email.
When state investigators attempted to interview the county
clerk on Feb. 17, she indicated a willingness to speak with
police but declined to discuss the matter at that time, the
police records show.
Two weeks later, on March 2, investigators executed a search
warrant on Stevenson's office, accompanied by representatives of
Election Systems & Software LLC, the Nebraska-based manufacturer
of voting machines used in Roscommon County, the records show.
Stevenson declined to comment. Election Systems & Software
did not respond to requests for comment.
